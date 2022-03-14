St. Patrick's Day Special: 10 favorites from Golf's Greatest Holes in Ireland and Northern Ireland

If watching Golf's Greatest Holes doesn't inspire you to at least consider a trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland, you must not like golf.

The new six-episode series on GolfPass showcases what it's like to play 29 headlining holes from the Emerald Isle. It's not necessarily a best-of list but more a video travelogue capturing the essence of the country's charms and beauty through golf. That's what a golf trip to Ireland is: a chance to enjoy the pubs, Guinness and Irish craic with golf as the excuse.

Looking back on my 2015 story where I revealed my favorite Irish holes, it's interesting that show hosts Paul McGinley and Chris Hollins only played two of them: the glorious first on Portstewart's Strand Course and the daunting 16th on the Palmer Ryder Cup Course at The K Club. I don't blame them for picking choices different from mine. The holes and courses they've chosen are fantastic. They've definitely even trumped me on a few selections. You can watch any of the episodes by clicking on them below. In honor of St. Patrick's Day, here are 10 of my favorite holes from the show: