The best new golf rangefinders of 2022

Whether you're a seasoned tournament player looking for an edge or a new golfer who took up the game during the pandemic, buying a new rangefinder is a complicated decision.

It will be one of your biggest golf purchases of the year cost-wise, ranging from $250 up to nearly $600. In a few cases, buying a new 2022 model could cost more than a new driver.

There's so much to consider while shopping around. Price is often the determining factor, but there's much more to it than that. What color do I want? What size? What features can't I live without? How does it look and feel in my hand?

Bushnell is the clubhouse leader in the rangefinder market similar to how the Titleist ProV1 dominates golf ball sales. However, a few new brands have emerged recently to provide more competition than ever. We tested a half dozen of the new models to launch in 2022 and came away impressed with almost all of them. All of them shot the same target within two yards of one another, which is well within the margin of error for anybody's golf game who's not on TOUR.

You won't go wrong with buying any of them, but this purchase is more about doing what's right for you rather than settling for something less.

Bushnell Pro XE

The new Bushnell Pro XE rangefinder is a sleek machine for gathering yardages. Courtesy photo

Bushnell has outdone itself in launching the Pro XE. It's best-in-class when it comes to yardage, accuracy and consistency. We love its bright, clear screen that makes seeing the target you want to shoot and the yardage display so easy to read, even for anyone with aging eyes. It's the largest and sturdiest device we tested. It feels like it will last forever. Bushnell's BITE technology magnetizes to the cart bar for easy access throughout the round. $549.99 - Jason Scott Deegan

Blue Tees Series 3 Max

The Series 3 Max rangefinder from Blue Tees Golf comes in multiple colors, including blue and pink. Courtesy photo

Run by a trio of San Francisco-based friends, Blue Tees is a stylish entry into the rapidly growing rangefinder field. There's an understated confidence to the look of their devices, which feel great in hand. They also perform nicely, and are magnetized for easy golf cart access. Their latest model is the Series 3 Max. $269.99 - Tim Gavrich

KLYR by TecTecTec

The KLYR rangefinder by TecTecTec is 30 percent smaller than most modern models. Courtesy photo

The pocket-sized KLYR by TecTecTec is 30 percent smaller than most rangefinders. That makes it easy to carry however you wish - in a pocket, clipped to a magnetic belt clip (which is included) or magnetized to the cart bar. A push button on top controls the meters/yardage function and a sliding gauge sets the Slope Function on or off. Although the screen and viewfinder are small, even a 50-year-old with aging eyesight like me could make out the given distance without any issues. To me, a vibration or buzz indicating I've hit the target is essential to the confidence I have in any given rangefinder, so it's great that TecTecTec didn't sacrifice this feature when shrinking the size. The model comes in white, black or bright yellow. $199.99 - JSD

Cobalt Q6 Slope

The Cobalt Q6 Slope rangefinder features everything you'll need to find the proper distances to pins. Craig Okraska

Cobalt has been making high-quality rangefinders for more than 25 years. Its latest, the Cobalt Q6 Slope rangefinder, features a waterproof aluminum shell that looks sleek in black and blue and feels solid. The SmartSwitch can easily toggle Slope Mode on and off for tournament play. All the functionality - switching distances from yards to meters with the push of a button, increasing the screen's brightness by turning a knob and the ability to focus the eye with a simple twist - is easy to figure out without directions. A buzz from the Surge technology signals you've hit the target. $450 - JSD

Shot Scope PRO LX+

The Shot Scope PRO LX+ system includes a high-end rangefinder, plus GPS capabilities and game-tracking technology. Courtesy photo

This new rangefinder, available in blue, gray and orange colors, is for the players who can never get enough data. Golfers can buy it as a standalone device ($249.99) or in a package as the PRO LX+ system that includes game-tracking technology and GPS-yardage capabilities. As for the rangefinder, we love the target-lock vibration and the ability to change the display options to red or black (depending on what you can read better). Its range up to 900 yards is touted as being accurate within a yard. A unique shape allows for a sort of grip area that feels easier to hold.

If you're looking to mine insights about your game's strengths and weaknesses, the H4 Game Tracker, which costs $149.99 if you buy it on its own, magnetically attaches to the rangefinder and relays data to tracking tags attached to your clubs that capture more than 100 statistics during the round. All this data feeds to an online dashboard that's easy to understand and use.

The GPS capabilities make it easier to figure out layup distances to hazards and carry distances over them. Ever tried shooting the front edge of a bunker or a red stake near a water hazard with your rangefinder? This takes out the guess work. There's more than 36,000 pre-loaded courses for front, back and middle distances to every green and carry distances to every hazard. All distances are available in yards or meters. Perhaps most interesting, there's no extra subscription fees and updates to the online user dashboard where golfers can manage and study their data of game trends are free. $299.99 - JSD

Precision Pro NX10

PrecisionPro's new NX10 rangefinder can be as plain or as dressed-up as you want it to be. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Precision Pro has made inroads in the last few years, and the company's new NX10 rangefinder is its best yet. It has a bit more heft to it, which larger-handed golfers might particularly appreciate. It also comes with a detachable, changeable midsection piece that can add all sorts of pops of color or patterns. There's plenty of substance to match the style - the NX10 performs well, with an easy-to-use interface and crisp, large field of view and easily toggleable slope function. One side is magnetic, so it adheres easily to the vertical bar of a golf cart. $279.99 - TG

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift

The V5 Shift rangefinder is slightly smaller and less expensive that Bushnell's top model. Courtesy photo

This lower-priced Bushnell model delivers all the things golfers love about the brand - the screen clarity, the BITE magnetic mount, PinSeeker technology with Visual JOLT - in a slightly smaller device. $399.99 - JSD

Which rangefinder do you currently use? Which of these models caught your eye as an upgrade? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.