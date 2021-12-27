What is the world's greatest weeklong golf trip?

Some golfers have all the luck.

I thought I was pretty cool getting a recent invite to one of the Bay Area's top private clubs, the Peninsula Golf & Country Club in San Mateo, Calif. Turns out, one of my playing partners was the man. He played Cypress Point the day before and would tee up The Institute, one of the most exclusive courses in the world, the next day. I've never played either, and probably never will.

His magical three-day journey got me thinking: If access and cash were no issue, what's the best 5- to 7-day golf itinerary in the world? Where can I find the best week-long golf trip money can buy?

For the sake of this dream golf trip, I've turned to the most recent course rankings of the best courses on the planet for guidance - Golf Magazine's Top 100 Courses in the World (which are numbered in parenthesis next to the course in the rankings below). I then cross-referenced it with Golf Digest's Best In State Rankings for 2021 to find other places to play to fill in any gaps (marked with the state ranking and an asterisk next to each course in parenthesis below).

I'm specifically focusing on destinations with clusters of premier courses that don't require you to drive very far between them. I've taken once-in-a-lifetime golf trips to New Zealand, South Africa and Scotland to check off 8-10 bucket-list courses at a time, but they've all required wild schedules that I wouldn't recommend for even the most avid golf traveler.

Ranked below are the places where you can play somewhere between 5-10 coveted courses in the span of 7 days and proclaim yourself the king or queen of the golf world for one week. Let's look at the contenders: