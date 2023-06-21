Trip dispatch: Early American history and modern American golf collide in Williamsburg, Virginia

From 18th-century taverns to a trip through golf's modern era, there's a great deal to mark the passage of time.
Tim Gavrich
The Gold Course at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club carries a sense of tradition for golfers who visit Williamsburg, Virginia.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - What could an 18th-century tavern and a late-20th century golf course possibly have in common?

More than you'd think.

After all, historic preservation is kind of a big deal around Williamsburg. The meticulously restored reminders of 17th- and 18th-century American life that sit at the heart of Colonial Williamsburg attract visitors with an appreciation for the past, and a desire to learn from it.

Stonehouse Golf Club in Toano and Royal New Kent Golf Club in Providence Forge both opened in 1996 nearby and have come to serve a similar function, not so much for U.S. History buffs but us history of golf nerds.

Just as the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation refurbishes centuries-old buildings in order to use them as a platform to enrich people's study of history, Stonehouse and Royal New Kent's caretakers are working hard to restore them to their prior shine. Now that they're coming back online, joined by two acclaimed resorts and a host of other public plays, they help buoy Virginia's Tidewater region as an enjoyable golf destination.

Golf in Williamsburg

Stonehouse and Royal New Kent's architect, Mike Strantz, was a man for his time in his chosen field. Working in the most fruitful era in the industry's history, when hundreds of golf courses opened in a given year, he managed to stand out from his peers with audacious, boundary-pushing designs that gained a cult following, as well as plenty of haters. You will scarcely find a practitioner of the craft whose work is more polarizing.

That sense of love or hate is likely to be solidified from the first tee shot at Royal New Kent ($98). The opening hole's fairway drops down and climbs back up, snaking between huge mounds covered in lost-ball rough. It's a blind shot from most tees, something likely to rankle meat-and-potatoes golfers. As is the case at the Pinehurst area's Tobacco Road Golf Club, Strantz' most famous course, golfers need to take it on faith that there's room to get going, especially considering the epic uphill approach to an enormous two-tiered green that awaits.

royal-new-kent-1.JPG
Forget gentle handshakes - the opening tee shot at Royal New Kent is completely blind, though there are plenty of landmarks to aim at, as is the case at the wild Irish links that inspired Mike Strantz's design here. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
royal-new-kent-7.JPG
The slender green at Royal New Kent's long par-3 7th runs along a creek. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
royal-new-kent-10.JPG
A giant-step tier divides Royal New Kent's 10th green. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
royal-new-kent-15.JPG
Huge dropoffs surround the green at Royal New Kent's long par-3 15th. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
royal-new-kent-18.JPG
Water almost completely surrounds the 18th green at Royal New Kent, making the final hole feel like the climactic event in a quest. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Royal New Kent's front nine is the golf equivalent of a fearsome rollercoaster. Blind shots, wild contours and one-off holes come at you so quickly as to be almost overwhelming, but if you play the right tees, you'll find it's more playable than it might initially appear. The golf course changes somewhat on the back nine, with the set-piece par-3 12th hole encircled by a residential neighborhood. The other one-shotter, the 15th, requires another heroic shot to a gigantic table-top green, and the long par-4 18th's peninsula green is surrounded by water on three sides, sitting in a chasm below the clubhouse. You don't agree to ride The Incredible Hulk expecting a gentle experience, and you don't tee it up at Royal New Kent expecting main-menu golf.

At Stonehouse ($98), Strantz applied a similar design vocabulary to a more wooded but near-mountainous site. Like Royal New Kent, Stonehouse is completely unwalkable, but it also might have the most exciting cart paths in public golf, so much so that drivers need to ride the brakes on steep, winding downhill stretches. Naturally, there are plenty of up-and-down holes and individual shots, with the par 3s being the heart of the routing. The long one-shot 3rd hole bursts out of a chute of trees to an amphitheater green and both the par-3 15th and 17th require tee shots over ravines to enormous putting surfaces. As at Royal New Kent, the interplay between visual intimidation and actual spaciousness makes a round a great deal of fun.

stonehouse-3.JPG
Stonehouse's excellent par-3 3rd hole plays into an amphitheater setting. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
stonehouse-8.JPG
The eight-foot heave in the center of the 8th green at Stonehouse is something only Mike Strantz would have had the audacity to build. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
stonehouse-15.JPG
Shots shaped from right to left can take a slope down the center of the 15th green to access far-left hole locations. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
stonehouse-17.JPG
It's an intimidating look, but there's more room on Stonehouse's 17th green than Mike Strantz makes it appear from the tee. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Both courses hit the hardest of times toward the end of the last decade, ultimately closing and starting to grow over. Cooling enthusiasm for golf between the late-Oughts Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic were especially hard on them, as Strantz's bold shaping and huge canvas taxed maintenance to the extreme. But each course was bought by a keen admirer of Strantz's work - local construction businessman Joe Sanders at Stonehouse; experienced course owner Barton Tuck at Royal New Kent - in order to preserve it for future generations of golfers. After years of benign and then outright neglect, both courses are well on their way back to being Mid-Atlantic must-plays for adventurous visitors.

Closer to the heart of Williamsburg, two resorts anchor the golf scene. Kingsmill Resort, which overlooks the miles-wide James River, is a great place to stay and play, especially for fans of championship golf courses, originally developed by Anheuser-Busch and sitting next door to the Busch Gardens amusement park.

kingsmill-river-3.JPG
A pedestal green turns the short par-5 third hole at Kingsmill's River Course into something thrilling. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
kingsmill-river-17.JPG
The 17th at Kingsmill's River Course remains one of America's most scenic par 3s. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
kingsmill-plantation-10.JPG
Kingsmill's Plantation course is a gentler test than the River, highlighted by the lovely par-4 10th. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
kingsmill-woods-9.JPG
The Woods is The Club at Kingsmill's private members' retreat, set well back from the main resort in a quiet corner of the large property. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Its River Course ($220), laid out by Pete Dye in 1974, hosted the PGA Tour from 1981 through 2002 and the LPGA Tour from 2003 through 2009 and 2012 through 2021. Like so many of Dye's excellent designs, the River does most of its damage when golfers get a little greedy. The brilliant par-5 3rd is fairly short and plays downhill, but its pedestal green is elusive. Most golfers will be within range after a good tee shot, but the pedestal green is much more suited to a wedge approach. Anything that misses left will tumble down a steep slope, leaving an awkward pitch. The River Course's inward nine brings it to the James during the closing trio, anchored by the tricky but beautiful par-3 17th. But I love the long two-shot 18th, where one of Dye's angled fairways poses a conundrum from every tee box: how much of the lake bordering the left side will you try to carry?

For its part, Kingsmill's Plantation Course ($140), a 1985 Arnold Palmer/Ed Seay effort, was a pleasant surprise. At just 6,400 yards from the tips, it's sporty, with narrow fairways and a healthy dose of doglegs. Its smallish but eccentrically contoured greens, each with multiple small compartments for hiding cheeky hole locations, keep things interesting. The par-5 second hole plays by the site of resort namesake Richard Kingsmill's 17th-century estate.

Note: In order to arrange golf at either the River or Plantation course, you will need to stay on property.

golden-horseshoe-gold-3.JPG
The first of Golden Horseshoe - Gold's par threes sets a tone: exacting and watery. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
golden-horseshoe-gold-18.JPG
Golden Horseshoe's Gold Course leads players back to a gracious clubhouse setting. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
golden-horseshoe-green-14.JPG
Deep amoeba bunkers and profuse guardrail-like mounds dominate the scene at Golden Horseshoe's Green Course. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
golden-horseshoe-green-18.JPG
Golden Horseshoe - Green's par-5 18th hole marches uphill to the clubhouse. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

In the historic center of town, right across the street from Colonial Williamsburg proper, is Golden Horseshoe Golf Club, with 36 holes - Robert Trent Jones, Sr.'s Gold Course and son Rees' Green layout. The Gold ($199) is the must-play of the two, a quality mid-century parkland layout that hosted the 2007 NCAA Championship. The Gold draws considerable toughness from its par 3s, each of which has water in play, including the famous island-green 16th. But the best of the quartet is the 7th, which can stretch more than 200 yards, playing across a pond to a small green clinging to a ridge, with lost-ball potential to the right.

The Green Course's clubhouse is separate from that of the Gold, located a bit deeper into the woods. The layout ($99) is quintessential Rees Jones - large mounds line every fairway, there are 100-plus bunkers of varying sizes and the greens tend to feature little shelves and decks for Sunday pins. The par 5s feature the most variety; the 15th and 18th are fun three-shotters while the meaty 14th represents the best of the par 4s.

Royal New Kent GC: #5
View Tee Times
Royal New Kent Golf Club
Providence Forge, Virginia
Semi-Private
4.5496941176
604
Write Review
Tradition GC at Stonehouse: #15
Stonehouse Golf Club
Toano, Virginia
Semi-Private
4.1303571429
44
Write Review
Kingsmill Resort - River: #16
Kingsmill Resort - River Course
Williamsburg, Virginia
Resort
4.8857142857
16
Write Review
Kingsmill Resort - Plantation
Kingsmill Resort - Plantation Course
Williamsburg, Virginia
Resort
4.0634857143
10
Write Review
Gold at Golden Horseshoe GC: #16
View Tee Times
Gold Course at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club
Williamsburg, Virginia
Resort
4.2270588235
57
Write Review
Green at Golden Horseshoe GC
View Tee Times
Green Course at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club
Williamsburg, Virginia
Resort
4.3635882353
163
Write Review

Lodging, dining and other Williamsburg golf trip notes

colonial-williamsburg-twilight.JPG
Colonial Williamsburg is great for those who like to pair learning with leisure. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
christiana-campbells-tavern.JPG
Christiana Campbell's Tavern is one of several period eateries around Colonial Williamsburg, with several recipes dating back more than 300 years. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
electric-circus-tacos.JPG
A 10-minute walk from Colonial Williamsburg is the city's newer downtown area. The Precarious Beer Project brewery has two casual food stalls inside, including Electric Circus, which specializes in modern tacos. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
golden-horseshoe-bbq.JPG
The clubhouse at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club serves up good barbecue. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
kingsmill-cottages.JPG
The Cottages on the James are a great group stay option at Kingsmill Resort. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
williamsburg-lodge.JPG
Located across the street from Golden Horseshoe, Williamsburg Lodge is an Autograph Collection hotel composed of a cluster of guesthouses where the rooms are located. Lovely walkways and courtyards connect everything. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

- Kingsmill Resort has a slew of member-owned three-bedroom villas, and the resort owns the handsome Cottages on the James, which are four-bedroom stand-alones perched on the riverbank and located within walking distance of the golf clubhouse.

- Colonial Williamsburg offers several lodging options; I stayed a couple of nights in the Williamsburg Lodge, an Autograph Collection hotel consisting of a cluster of guest houses. The Lodge is literally across the street from Golden Horseshoe; there's something very charming about strolling next door to play golf. Other Colonial Williamsburg hotels include the Williamsburg Inn and the Griffin.

- As is true of most centuries-old locales, Williamsburg is delightfully walkable. The Merchants Square downtown district is a great spot for shopping and dining; the inventive tacos from Electric Circus, which operates from inside the funky Precarious Beer Project brewery, are excellent.

- Part of the Colonial Williamsburg experience is a series of restaurants that aim to give diners a sense of what it was like to eat out in the 18th century, using recipes and service touches from that era like period servers garb and a musician who wanders the dining rooms singing sea shanties. Christiana Campbell's Tavern is a good time; the lobster in my "seafood pye" was very tasty.

- Kingsmill is home to a third golf course, The Woods, though it's the exclusive domain of members of The Club at Kingsmill and their guests. Architect Tom Clark designed it with consultation from two-time U.S. Open champ and native Virginian Curtis Strange. You won't be able to book rounds there without a connection, but buy the right person a drink and you could score an invite.

- At a time when many destinations are adding short-form golf, both of Williamsburg's main resorts have recently closed theirs. At Kingsmill, the former Bray Links par-3 course made way for an expanded pool complex, and at Golden Horseshoe, the 9-hole executive Spotswood course lies growing over, awaiting real estate development, although signs around the adjacent neighborhood state their vehement disapproval of the plan. Perhaps there's a mixed-use compromise that enables a new short course to use some of Spotswood's acreage; it would be a great addition to the area's golf.

- If you're flying in, Richmond (RIC) is the airport to target, at about 50 minutes from central Williamsburg. It's on the southeastern outskirts of the city, so it's really easy to get in and out of.

- Williamsburg is part of GolfPass' list of the World Top 100 Golf Destinations.

Interested in visiting Williamsburg? Browse and book golf packages here:

Kingsmill Resort - River Course green
Golf Packages
Kingsmill Resort Stay & Play Golf Package
WILLIAMSBURG, VA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Kingsmill Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Kingsmill Resort - Plantation & River Courses.
Golden Horseshoe Golf Club - Gold Courses - Hole #16
Golf Packages
Golden Horseshoe Stay & Play Golf Package
WILLIAMSBURG, VA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection and 2 rounds of golf at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club - Gold & Green Courses.
Golden Horseshoe – Gold Course
Golf Packages
Williamsburg Golf Around Package
WILLIAMSBURG, VA | Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at Kingsmill Resort and 4 rounds of golf at Royal New Kent Golf Club, Kingsmill Resort – River Course, Golden Horseshoe – Gold Course, and The Club at Viniterra.

Trips
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round Three
Articles
5 Min Read
Reviewing the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club
June 19, 2023
L.A.C.C.'s North Course provided an interesting counterpoint to the typical setting for golf’s national championship. Here’s what stood out, what worked and what didn’t.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Articles
9 Min Read
Travelers Championship: TPC River Highlands hole-by-hole
June 19, 2023
Despite its modest length, this stalwart PGA Tour venue defends itself well against the world's best golfers while remaining fun for the rest of us.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
pga-national-staple-alice-hero.JPG
Articles
7 Min Read
Trip dispatch: One little golf course changes the complexion of Florida's PGA National Resort
June 13, 2023
PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. used to be a stiff, corporate-feeling retreat. But in the wake of $100 million in renovations, it's now not only for large groups but couples and families as well.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Payne's Valley Cup
Articles
4 Min Read
Big Cedar Lodge building a third par-3 golf course
June 13, 2023
Golf course news and notes: June, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
the-park-west-palm-2023-munaissance-hero.JPG
Articles
8 Min Read
American golf's Munaissance rides a post-pandemic high
May 31, 2023
Municipal golf courses are receiving major upgrades, improving the quality of golf life for thousands across the United States.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Psycho Bunny - Summer 2023
Articles
3 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: May 2023
May 29, 2023
Take your golf apparel in any direction this summer.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Popular
2023 PGA Championship - Round One
Articles
2 Min Read
5 ways to escape the worst rough on the golf course
May 25, 2023
Prime golf season means the cabbage is thick. Here's how to cut through it and shoot lower scores, courtesy of Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and more.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Wilson Golf Course at Griffith Park - views
Articles
4 Min Read
Choice Destinations: The best value golf courses in Los Angeles
June 10, 2023
Better known as a concrete jungle, the City of Angels does offer some public green spaces for golfers.
By GolfPass Staff
Music options on the golf course
Articles
4 Min Read
All the ways to bring music onto the golf course
May 24, 2023
There are all sorts of new ways to play your favorite tunes while playing golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Maggie Hathaway Golf Course - flag
Articles
4 Min Read
A brighter future for Maggie Hathaway Golf Course and junior golf in Los Angeles
June 11, 2023
The USGA, SCGA, LACC and others are raising $18 million to fund a Gil Hanse renovation of this nine-hole, par-3 muni and change the game for local junior golfers.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Now Reading
Trip dispatch: Early American history and modern American golf collide in Williamsburg, Virginia
Search Near Me