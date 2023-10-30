Witches and golf: A Halloween tale about the game's most tragic spot

Most golfers visit Royal Dornoch to play the championship links, but they should also wander down to the 18th tee of the Struie Course to pay their respects to the grave of Janet Thorne.
The Struie Course at Royal Dornoch Golf Club finishes at an interesting, uphill par 3.

DORNOCH, Scotland - The first time I played the Struie Course at Royal Dornoch in 2015, I loved it so much my playing partners started calling me "Struie".

My second visit to the course, in 2022, had a much more somber tone. The first time, I had not noticed the small sign called "Witch's Stone" along the fence line of a home near the 18th tee. When I finally stopped to read it, I was shocked. Here, in the midst of the beauty of the Scottish Highlands, it was hard to fathom that I was standing on the site of such a gruesome, terrible tale.

This haunting sign greets golfers walking to the 18th tee box of the Struie Course at Royal Dornoch.

In 1727, Janet Horne was lathered in tar, rolled in a barrel to this very spot and burned alive, accused of witchcraft. Thankfully, she was the last Scot to be persecuted and killed in such a haunting manner. Her disabled daughter, whom Horne was accused of turning into the "devil's pony," fortunately escaped before she was handed the same fate.

Suddenly, the double bogey I made on the par-3 18th in 2015 didn't seem so important. To this day, I'm still haunted by the fate of poor Janet Thorne. She deserved better.

What's the most haunting experience you've had on a golf course? Let us know in the comments below.

More Halloween-themed golf stories

Cinnamon Hill - Donnie Dawson on hole 4
Articles
A hauntingly good golf ghost story from Jamaica
3 Min Read
Golf zombie
Articles
The List: Five easy, last-minute Halloween golf costumes
1 Min Read
Sleepy Hollow C.C. golf course - 10th
Articles
Golf Odyssey's favorite Halloween-inspired rounds
11 Min Read
Golf Cemetery
Articles
Where golf meets the grave
10 Min Read
TPC Sawgrass - Halloween
Articles
American Horror Story: 18 scariest holes in the U.S.
6 Min Read
Scary first holes
Articles
Trick, no treat: Golf's scariest first holes
4 Min Read
Club at Hokuli'a G.C. - 16th
Articles
Golf and ghosts in paradise
3 Min Read
Snow man on the golf course
Articles
The horror! What golfers fear may ruin their round
5 Min Read

19th holeTrips
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
El Cardonal course - Diamante Cabo San Lucas - hole 1
Articles
3 Min Read
El Cardonal by Tiger Woods hosts the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in Cabo
October 29, 2023
The PGA TOUR event visits Mexico's Diamante Cabo San Lucas to compete on Tiger's first career solo design.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Lost Farm - view
Articles
4 Min Read
Is Barnbougle the best international golf resort outside America?
October 26, 2023
This 52-hole resort provides a fantasyland of links golf in Tasmania off the coast of Australia.
By Jason Scott Deegan
October Gear Report
Articles
3 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: October 2023
October 25, 2023
Would you ever play cards on the golf course? This game might change your mind.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Side Street Golf - Back9 Golf Backpack
Articles
2 Min Read
Review: Riding a bike or skateboard to the golf course with the Back9 Golf Backpack
October 23, 2023
The Back9 Golf Backpack from Side Street Golf is quite useful for urban golfers or college students without a car.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Yarra Yarra Golf Club - views
Articles
8 Min Read
9 tips for the perfect golf trip to Melbourne's Australian Sandbelt
October 23, 2023
I spent eight days earlier this year playing golf throughout Victoria learning a few tips and tricks to make your next trip Down Under that much better.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Royal Melbourne Golf Course - East course - hole 16
Articles
8 Min Read
How Melbourne and the Australian Sandbelt team up as golf's greatest trip
October 18, 2023
The chance to tee up Melbourne, the Mornington Peninsula and beyond is arguably the most coveted golf adventure by serious players.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
winter-park-5.jpeg
Articles
2 Min Read
How to prepare for a Youth on Course 100 Hole Hike
October 18, 2023
Could you play 100 holes in a day?
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Los Serranos Country Club - South course - cart backup
Articles
4 Min Read
11 do’s and don’ts of letting groups play through on the golf course
October 9, 2023
We offer some tips to help make the potentially awkward situation of playing through on the golf course as easy as possible.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Articles
4 Min Read
How to incorporate more team golf into your life
October 2, 2023
The thrill and agony of shared victory and defeat need not be reserved for the best players in the world.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Shriners Children's Open - Round One
Articles
1 Min Read
Lexi Thompson's Las Vegas trip was a Cool Golf Thing
October 17, 2023
It shows how far behind trend the PGA Tour is with regard to mixed men's and women's events.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
Witches and golf: A Halloween tale about the game's most tragic spot
Search Near Me