GolfPass is counting down the Golfers' Choice Top 50 U.S. golf courses according to our reviews community. To start from the beginning and view how we determined the list based on over 260,000 reviews from the previous year, click here for the Top 50.
30. Chariot Run
Laconia, Ind.
Green fees: $59-79
What they're saying: "The course was in outstanding condition. A true gem and 5-star links course. The gentleman in the pro shop was very nice and offered guidance to this first-timer." - Gary1677122
29. Maderas Golf Club
Poway, Calif.
Green fees: $129-179 | Stay & Play
What they're saying: "The layout was very interesting, with many elevation changes, and a strong variety of shorter and longer holes." - Woody53
28. Laughlin Ranch Golf Club
Bullhead City, Ariz.
Green fees: $75-89
What they're saying: "This is simply a tremendous golf course. The layout is incredible and the course conditions are excellent." - rlasorsa
27. Players Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort
Indian Wells, Calif.
Green fees: $155-215 | Stay & Play including PGA West from $167/nt.
What they're saying: "Really nice course with beautiful vistas. Somewhat different than the typical desert courses with its trees & pines, Great shape with a very accomodating staff." - OHGC
26. Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Kiawah Island, S.C.
Green fees: $390-460
What they're saying: "Greg our caddie was awesome and kept me out of trouble. The turf and green complexes were in suburb condition. The clubhouse is understated but fits right in the low country vibe of S. Carolina." - balderman
25. Rio Secco Golf Club
Las Vegas, Nev.
Green fees: $149-199
What they're saying: "The course was absolutely breathtaking with a challenging front 9 nestled within the Seven Hills community. Reminded me of the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles." - JakeMolchan
24. Devil's Claw at Whirlwind Golf Club
Chandler, Ariz.
Green fees: $150-194
What they're saying: "The practice area is incredible and perfectly maintained year round. The course itself is always in fantastic shape and offers a great but fair challenge from each of the 4 sets of tees." - zgutenson
23. Ballamor Golf Club
Egg Harbor Township, N.J.
Green fees: $89-129
What they're saying: "This course is fun to play plenty of elevation changes and some interesting water holes."- Snooker50
22. Old Course at Omni Bedford Springs
Bedford, Pa.
Green fees: $99-149
What they're saying: "This was my first time playing here and I absolutely fell in love. It was gorgeous and in amazing shape. Staff was super friendly and the amenities were outstanding." - Brian9352334
21. Championship Course at Sand Hollow Golf Resort
Hurricane, Utah
Green fees: $99-125
What they're saying: "Great day at Sand Hollow. Fun course, with several memorable holes, especially on the back nine. Course was in fabulous shape." - coachp1957