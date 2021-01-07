GolfPass is counting down the Golfers' Choice Top 50 U.S. golf courses according to our reviews community. To start from the beginning and view how we determined the list based on over 260,000 reviews from the previous year, click here for the Top 50.

30. Chariot Run

Laconia, Ind.

Green fees: $59-79

What they're saying: "The course was in outstanding condition. A true gem and 5-star links course. The gentleman in the pro shop was very nice and offered guidance to this first-timer." - Gary1677122

29. Maderas Golf Club

Poway, Calif.

Green fees: $129-179 | Stay & Play

What they're saying: "The layout was very interesting, with many elevation changes, and a strong variety of shorter and longer holes." - Woody53

28. Laughlin Ranch Golf Club

Bullhead City, Ariz.

Green fees: $75-89

What they're saying: "This is simply a tremendous golf course. The layout is incredible and the course conditions are excellent." - rlasorsa

27. Players Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort

Indian Wells, Calif.

Green fees: $155-215 | Stay & Play including PGA West from $167/nt.

What they're saying: "Really nice course with beautiful vistas. Somewhat different than the typical desert courses with its trees & pines, Great shape with a very accomodating staff." - OHGC

26. Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Kiawah Island, S.C.

Green fees: $390-460

What they're saying: "Greg our caddie was awesome and kept me out of trouble. The turf and green complexes were in suburb condition. The clubhouse is understated but fits right in the low country vibe of S. Carolina." - balderman

25. Rio Secco Golf Club

Las Vegas, Nev.

Green fees: $149-199

What they're saying: "The course was absolutely breathtaking with a challenging front 9 nestled within the Seven Hills community. Reminded me of the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles." - JakeMolchan

24. Devil's Claw at Whirlwind Golf Club

Chandler, Ariz.

Green fees: $150-194

What they're saying: "The practice area is incredible and perfectly maintained year round. The course itself is always in fantastic shape and offers a great but fair challenge from each of the 4 sets of tees." - zgutenson

23. Ballamor Golf Club

Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

Green fees: $89-129

What they're saying: "This course is fun to play plenty of elevation changes and some interesting water holes."- Snooker50

22. Old Course at Omni Bedford Springs

Bedford, Pa.

Green fees: $99-149

What they're saying: "This was my first time playing here and I absolutely fell in love. It was gorgeous and in amazing shape. Staff was super friendly and the amenities were outstanding." - Brian9352334

21. Championship Course at Sand Hollow Golf Resort

Hurricane, Utah

Green fees: $99-125

What they're saying: "Great day at Sand Hollow. Fun course, with several memorable holes, especially on the back nine. Course was in fabulous shape." - coachp1957