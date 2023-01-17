Golfers' Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Wisconsin

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of the review community throughout the year. We use Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2022 to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Wisconsin golf courses reviewed in 2022: 135

Reviews of Wisconsin golf courses in 2022: 2,421