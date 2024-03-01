Top 10 Golf Courses in Mississippi - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Mississippi?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Mississippi or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Mississippi golf courses reviewed in 2023: 31
Reviews of Mississippi golf courses in 2023: 501
The 10 best public golf courses in Mississippi
-
The Grand Bear Golf Course
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "A buddy and I played Grand Bear on a day where the rain percentage was 70%. Very few people were there, but the weather held up and we thoroughly enjoyed the course. The staff were very friendly and helpful, and the course layout was top notch. Par threes were a little longer than I was used to, which added to the challenge, but the course was demanding and rewarding. I plan to play this course again in the future." - Donald4408038
-
Country Club of Canton
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "This is the second time I’ve played this course, and really think it is a great value! Course layout is fun & challenging. Greens are small but roll really well. Pace was great… I was able to play 18 holes in around 3 hours." - cbwilliams25
-
Whispering Pines Golf Course
Green fee: $16
What they're saying: "Great condition for this time of year, The staff is friendly, the food is good, price is excellent !!" - 1Christy
-
Pine Burr Country Club
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "When I come back to Mississippi to visit my parents, I always come back here and play at least one round and always feels like home and the people are always so nice. Thank you Pinecreek." - u562688187
-
Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The AzaleasPhiladelphia, MississippiResort4.632352941226
Green fee: $70
What they're saying: "Both courses are spectacular. The Azaleas so beautiful it is justly called, "the Augusta you can play." The Oaks is definitely the more difficult, although both are hard. The greens had recently been aerated and heavily sanded and were thus *super* slow, but the fairways and tees were tip-top. Just from a visionary standpoint, among the two best-looking, remarkable courses I've played." - jjvarney
-
The Refuge Golf CourseFlowood, MississippiPublic/Municipal4.407105882427
Green fee: $69
What they're saying: "Tee boxes were nice with minor level issues. Fairways were in great shape. The fringe is cut tight and crisp around the greens. All the greens on the course were in phenomenal shape and rolled true. This course is FLAT, easy to play if you plot your next shot correctly." - u000006542030
-
Windance Country ClubGulfport, MississippiSemi-Private/Resort4.5964058824108
Green fee: $95
What they're saying: "Course was very nice and weather beautiful....struggled with the speed of the greens...very fast. My wife scored better than me...which always hurts a bit. Certainly want to return for a little revenge on the greens." - spprestr
-
Diamondhead Country ClubDiamondhead, MississippiSemi-Private4.5276294118168
Green fee: $70
What they're saying: "Not only are the courses top notch but the staff is extremely accommodating. Most courteous starters ever, pro shop staff as well as the clubhouse staff…never any complaints!" -u314161590854
-
Mississippi State University Golf ClubStarkville, MississippiPublic4.142852941217
Green fee: $30
What they're saying: "We played here about 16 months ago and it was like daylight and dark. The course was ok but the greens were in shambles. Right after we played they shut the course down for the summer and redid the greens and tees. After the redo the course is one of the best in the area." - uRKUQ6946RK
-
Tunica National Golf and TennisTunica Resorts, MississippiPublic4.5335705882463
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "I am not terribly good but this is a very fair golf course. Pace of play was good - I tend to play fast and just a great experience" - u579045765