Top 10 Golf Courses in Mississippi - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine Mississippi's most popular public golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
,
The Oaks is one of two fine courses at Dancing Rabbit in Mississippi.

What are the top public golf courses in Mississippi?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Mississippi or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Mississippi golf courses reviewed in 2023: 31
Reviews of Mississippi golf courses in 2023: 501

The 10 best public golf courses in Mississippi

  1. The Grand Bear Golf Course
    The Grand Bear GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    The Grand Bear Golf Course
    Saucier, Mississippi
    Resort
    4.8547647059
    487
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "A buddy and I played Grand Bear on a day where the rain percentage was 70%. Very few people were there, but the weather held up and we thoroughly enjoyed the course. The staff were very friendly and helpful, and the course layout was top notch. Par threes were a little longer than I was used to, which added to the challenge, but the course was demanding and rewarding. I plan to play this course again in the future." - Donald4408038

  2. Country Club of Canton
    CC of Canton
    View Tee Times
    Country Club of Canton
    Canton, Mississippi
    Semi-Private
    4.5555833333
    5
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "This is the second time I’ve played this course, and really think it is a great value! Course layout is fun & challenging. Greens are small but roll really well. Pace was great… I was able to play 18 holes in around 3 hours." - cbwilliams25

  3. Whispering Pines Golf Course
    Whispering Pines GC: #17
    Whispering Pines Golf Course
    Hurley, Mississippi
    Public/Municipal
    4.8333333333
    6
    Write Review

    Green fee: $16
    What they're saying: "Great condition for this time of year, The staff is friendly, the food is good, price is excellent !!" - 1Christy

  4. Pine Burr Country Club
    Pine Burr CC
    Pine Burr Country Club
    Wiggins, Mississippi
    Public
    4.7666666667
    6
    Write Review

    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "When I come back to Mississippi to visit my parents, I always come back here and play at least one round and always feels like home and the people are always so nice. Thank you Pinecreek." - u562688187

  5. Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Azaleas
    Dancing Rabbit GC
    Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Azaleas
    Philadelphia, Mississippi
    Resort
    4.6323529412
    26
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70
    What they're saying: "Both courses are spectacular. The Azaleas so beautiful it is justly called, "the Augusta you can play." The Oaks is definitely the more difficult, although both are hard. The greens had recently been aerated and heavily sanded and were thus *super* slow, but the fairways and tees were tip-top. Just from a visionary standpoint, among the two best-looking, remarkable courses I've played." - jjvarney

  6. The Refuge Golf Course
    Refuge
    View Tee Times
    The Refuge Golf Course
    Flowood, Mississippi
    Public/Municipal
    4.4071058824
    27
    Write Review

    Green fee: $69
    What they're saying: "Tee boxes were nice with minor level issues. Fairways were in great shape. The fringe is cut tight and crisp around the greens. All the greens on the course were in phenomenal shape and rolled true. This course is FLAT, easy to play if you plot your next shot correctly." - u000006542030

  7. Windance Country Club
    Windance CC
    View Tee Times
    Windance Country Club
    Gulfport, Mississippi
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.5964058824
    108
    Write Review

    Green fee: $95
    What they're saying: "Course was very nice and weather beautiful....struggled with the speed of the greens...very fast. My wife scored better than me...which always hurts a bit. Certainly want to return for a little revenge on the greens." - spprestr

  8. Diamondhead Country Club
    Diamondhead CC - Cardinal: #6
    View Tee Times
    Cardinal at Diamondhead Country Club
    Diamondhead, Mississippi
    Semi-Private
    4.5276294118
    168
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70
    What they're saying: "Not only are the courses top notch but the staff is extremely accommodating. Most courteous starters ever, pro shop staff as well as the clubhouse staff…never any complaints!" -u314161590854

  9. Mississippi State University Golf Club
    Mississippi State University GC: #4
    View Tee Times
    Mississippi State University Golf Club
    Starkville, Mississippi
    Public
    4.1428529412
    17
    Write Review

    Green fee: $30
    What they're saying: "We played here about 16 months ago and it was like daylight and dark. The course was ok but the greens were in shambles. Right after we played they shut the course down for the summer and redid the greens and tees. After the redo the course is one of the best in the area." - uRKUQ6946RK

  10. Tunica National Golf and Tennis
    Tunica National G&T
    View Tee Times
    Tunica National Golf and Tennis
    Tunica Resorts, Mississippi
    Public
    4.5335705882
    463
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75
    What they're saying: "I am not terribly good but this is a very fair golf course. Pace of play was good - I tend to play fast and just a great experience" - u579045765

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
