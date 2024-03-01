Top 20 Golf Courses in Maryland - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in Maryland?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Maryland or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.
Maryland golf courses reviewed in 2023: 70
Reviews of Maryland golf courses in 2023: 2,941
The 20 best public golf courses in Maryland
-
Worthington Manor Golf Club
Green fee: $69
What they're saying: "Played with a foursome on 11/16/23 on a mid 60 degree day. Course was in great condition from tee to green. The layout is challenging with tight fairways but very fun to play. Greens were extremely fast with a ton of undulations and very difficult. Once we got the hang of the speed, we rolled them a lot better. I’ll definitely add it to my list of Western Maryland courses to play." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Rum Pointe Golf Course
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "First time at this Pete Dye links course. Great staff and extremely friendly. Beautiful scenery and a good challenge but nothing that’s going to beat your brains in unless the wind really blows off the bay. Pete Dye gives you enough to think about to keep things interesting. This course does everything right. Played in exactly 4 hours. No complaints. We’ll be back next time in the OC area." - LarrySap
-
Links at Perry Cabin
Green fee: $128
What they're saying: "From the start the staff is very welcoming! We held an event there for our Veteran Tour the VGA. We were treated like members from the moment we arrived until we left the property. Can’t wait to get back in the fall for our next event there!" - Tshump
-
Bulle Rock Golf Club
Green fee: $75
What they're saying: "Got to play a full 18 here yesterday for the first time (was rained out June when visiting family up here). Top to bottom fantastic club, staff was extremely friendly and are welcoming from the pro shop to the starter. Course is such a fun layout: Pete Dye never fails there. Conditions especially for cold season were great! Greens were killer and rolled fast. Fairways and tee boxes were solid. Only downside was I didn’t bring my own clubs! Highly recommend playing here, I paid $78 and felt like it was a steal!" - GolfPass reviewer
-
Eagle's Landing
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "I don’t know how I missed this course during my previous visits to Ocean City. Perhaps it wasn’t on GolfNow then. At any rate, this course is great. Lots of lovely marsh and water views, hardly any homes, and great conditioning on this interesting layout. Add to that friendly and helpful staff, and what more can you ask for. Because of the time of year and the rain they’ve had, it was cartpath only. But even for an old cripple like me that didn’t dampen my enthusiasm for playing this course. It will definitely be top of my list for courses to play when I’m in this neck of the woods." - John2531081
-
Maryland National Golf ClubMiddletown, MarylandSemi-Private4.6654647059616
Green fee: $62
What they're saying: "First time playing here, and the course is amazing. Really intelligent course design which was a lot of fun, very scenic views, and really tough greens. Two putting on most holes felt like an achievement. Very stiff final three holes made it a bit of a bruising end to the round." - u314164425719
-
Whiskey Creek Golf Club
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "Always a good time here. Course is in great condition and the staff is always very friendly." - mrahm1
-
River Marsh Golf Club - Hyatt Chesapeake BayCambridge, MarylandResort/Public4.5122588235462
Green fee: $49
What they're saying: "Played on January 1 in 45 degree weather. Course was in excellent shape for middle of winter. Greens were aerated fairly recently but were almost back to normal. Pace of play was excellent. I was in the 3rd group off in the morning and the round took just over 3 hours. Love the layout of this course and will continue playing it" - u000005502556
-
Oakland Golf Club
Green fee: $70
What they're saying: "A bit pricey by my standards but got a decent price on a golf website. Greens were pretty fast but not overly difficult once you got used to them. Somewhat hilly on the front 9, better on the back 9. Course and greens were in good shape even though it was wet the previous day. Good carts and very friendly staff." - u432843904
-
Mountain Branch Golf CourseJoppa, MarylandSemi-Private4.5191823529280
Green fee: $62
What they're saying: Got a foursome together for maybe the last time this year. Course was a tad slow with lots of annoying leaves. That aside, the course was in great shape. The greens were nearly perfect. This is a tremendous layout, with a great mix of holes. All levels of golfers can enjoy this course using the appropriate tee box. Best clubhouse bar/restaurant I know in Maryland, so grab some food and have pint at the end. Always a nice crowd." - u314159833192
-
Blue Mash Golf Course
Green fee: $64
What they're saying: "We played here middle of the week in the off season so there was great pace of play, staff was super friendly and the course was amazing. We will be back" - Booder0787
-
Ocean City Golf Club - Newport BayBerlin, MarylandPublic4.5310235294400
Green fee: $49
What they're saying: "I love the course and it is always in great condition! The water views are stunning!" - u382748731
-
Swan Point Yacht & Country ClubIssue, MarylandSemi-Private4.3560294118311
Green fee: $49
What they're saying: "I would highly recommend this course. A hidden gem!" - u314161378475
-
Oak Creek Golf ClubUpper Marlboro, MarylandSemi-Private4.3116941176669
Green fee: $45
What they're saying: "Had a great time! Extremely friendly staff that helped me with every question I had for a first timer to their facility. We will definitely be back!" - TM4life
-
Waverly Woods Golf CourseMarriottsville, MarylandPublic4.4648235294592
Green fee: $59
What they're saying: "The staff as usual are extremely friendly. The course conditions are unbelievable. Everything is well kept and they are doing a great job in keep the leaves to a minimum despite the Fall conditions. Most holes are nice layouts. A few holes have an “interesting” layout. Overall had a great time as usual. It is pricey though." - Danitoboy
-
Glade Valley Golf Club
Green fee: $27
What they're saying: "This course has always been a solid course. Not too difficult, but still a lot of fun. They have been making some very nice improvements, especially for not increasing their prices. The golf carts now have gps, and I’ve even seen some new carts in rotation. Carts that even have ball and club cleaners." - bstuart15
-
Clustered Spires Golf CourseFrederick, MarylandMunicipal4.2870058824522
Green fee: $42
What they're saying: "This is one of my faves. Staff is friendly and Tara in the clubhouse is amazingly nice. Carts ran well, greens were very consistent and in great shape. Fairways were in good condition as well. Rough was not very deep." - ramanbir
-
Links at Challedon
Green fee: $38
What they're saying: "This course is always good in condition, particularly, green maintenance. I really enjoyed the green speed." - kimg2
-
Westminster National Golf CourseWestminster, MarylandPublic4.2863529412282
Green fee: $27
What they're saying: "Had been wanting to check out this course for a while. Had a discount through GolfNow but would pay full price. Fun layout and challenging greens. Good food and drink selection at the clubhouse. Friendly staff." - ReallyJTL
-
Breton Bay Golf & Country ClubLeonardtown, MarylandSemi-Private4.083333333314
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "I had a really great time at this course. It has a good layout and the fairways and greens were in great condition. It was worth the 70-minute drive!" - laffonjackson