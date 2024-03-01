Top 10 Golf Courses in Kansas - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine Kansas's most popular public golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
,
A sunny day view of a green at Trails West Golf Course.

What are the top public golf courses in Kansas?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Kansas or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

Kansas golf courses reviewed in 2023: 27
Reviews of Kansas golf courses in 2023: 230

The 10 best public golf courses in Kansas

  1. Village Greens Golf Course
    Village Greens GC
    Village Greens Golf Course
    Ozawkie, Kansas
    Public
    5.0
    1
    Green fee: $15
    What they're saying: "Very well kept course. Kind staff. Great for any level of player!" - GolfPass reviewer

  2. Turkey Creek Golf Course
    Turkey Creek GC
    Turkey Creek Golf Course
    McPherson, Kansas
    Public
    4.8219411765
    44
    Green fee: $27
    What they're saying: "Had heard good things about the course, and was very happy with everything! The rates, maintainence, staff, pace of play, etc. All of it was great, and I can tell they are making new changes to the course which is great to see." - jacobstramel

  3. Spring Creek Golf Club
    Spring Creek GC: #3
    Spring Creek Golf Club
    Seneca, Kansas
    Municipal
    4.7803823529
    57
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "I’m always pleased with the conditions of Spring Creek Golf Course. Fairways are excellent and greens are firm, fast and in beautiful condition. This course is very playable, but always a challenge. Native grasses come into play if you stray! A new addition to the clubhouse provides after round relaxation with great food and a variety of drinks. You’re missing out if you don’t play this course, plus the staff makes you feel welcome and valued." - buetzer

  4. Trails West Golf Course
    Trails West GC
    Trails West Golf Course
    Fort Leavenworth, Kansas
    Military
    4.8
    26
    Green fee: $30
    What they're saying: "I have played this course several times and the staff, course, price and facility is always excellent and top shelf. I intend to play it more because it's the best closest to my house. BIG THUMBS UP." - boldbear

  5. Cherry Oaks Golf Club
    Cherry Oaks GC
    Cherry Oaks Golf Club
    Cheney, Kansas
    Public/Municipal
    4.6464176471
    152
    Green fee: $27
    What they're saying: "Course was in phenomenal condition. It was pretty easy and wide open. There were a few hole locations that looked like you could get right at them, but they were in decent slopes and making putts was a little tough. Was a great course to play to get back on the course after a long break." - u220100614

  6. Ironhorse Golf Club
    Ironhorse GC
    Ironhorse Golf Club
    Leawood, Kansas
    Public
    4.5297882353
    162
    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "We are from out of state. We make it a must play when we are in the area. Never disappointed. The senior rate was good. We are handicaps from 12-17. I wish I could play there more often." - Daniel9305649

  7. Dub's Dread Golf Club
    Dub's Dread GC
    Dub's Dread Golf Club
    Kansas City, Kansas
    Public
    4.4047529412
    349
    Green fee: $49
    What they're saying: "Challenging layout, nice course and in good not excellent condition. People really need to fix their divots and I felt like the greens were a little inconsistent on speed, some were baked out and fast. It's tough to find your ball out here with many blind shots. You also get a lot of roll out here so look further than where you think your ball should be." - u000002715559

  8. Wellington Golf Club
    Wellington GC: Pavillion
    Wellington Golf Club
    Wellington, Kansas
    Public
    4.1115705882
    51
    Green fee: $22
    What they're saying: "Very nice course. Fun layout with a few long par 5's and some short par 3's mixed in the short rolling hills. Plays well. Love watching the trains roll past as you play. Course appeared to be maintained well. Driving range actually has some shade to stand in while you hit. Would definitely play here again." - u314163157282

  9. Carey Park Golf Course
    Carey Park GC
    Carey Park Golf Course
    Hutchinson, Kansas
    Public/Municipal
    4.1155647059
    94
    Green fee: $24
    What they're saying: "Always enjoy getting to play a round of golf at Carey! The revamped course is great fun!" - SPenrose

  10. Falcon Lakes Golf Course
    Falcon Lakes GC: Clubhouse
    Goose Pond Colony Resort - Lake Course
    Basehor, Kansas
    Public
    4.0777833333
    286
    Green fee: $62
    What they're saying: "The course is in great shape! I’ve been playing here for over 20 years and today was the best shape ever! The fairways are lush and the ball sit up well. The greens were aerated and are still a tad bumpy but rolled fast and true!" - BobMounter

Golfers' Choice 2024
