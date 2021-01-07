GolfPass is counting down the Golfers' Choice Top 50 U.S. golf courses according to our reviews community. To start from the beginning and view how we determined the list based on over 260,000 reviews from the previous year, click here for the Top 50.

20. Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Green fees: $250-389

What they're saying: "This is more than I usually pay to play, so it was a special treat for me, and it felt special. It looks, feels, and plays like a regular PGA tour stop." - DJSlider, Arizona Local Golf Advisor

19. Commander Course at Lakewood National

Lakewood, Fla.

Green fees: $79-99

What they're saying: "This is - by far - the best course I’ve played in West Florida ... The overall layout is designed very well. I highly recommend this golf course." - denmarkfrancisco

18. Koasati Pines at Coushatta Resort

Kinder, La.

Green fees: $99-109

What they're saying: "Beautiful course. Serene, and peaceful. Amazing layout , and I would definitely play again. Staff was very friendly, and helpful." - amartin44

17. Arrowhead Golf Club

Wheaton, Ill.

Green fees: $65-95

What they're saying: "Great layout that demands good course management and accuracy. Fast, sloped greens that require concentration and deft touch. Excellent conditions all around." - TopcatGolf

16. Wickenburg Golf & Social Club

Wickenburg, Ariz.

Green fees: $145-245

What they're saying: "The course conditions were perfect. Fairways and greens were the best of any course we've played in the valley. One of our favorite courses in the Phoenix area." - DonnRTaylor

15. Riverwood Golf Club

Port Charlotte, Fla.

Green fees: $85-105

What they're saying: "The staff at the front desk was extremely helpful introducing me to the course for my first time. The course itself was in great shape. Interesting layout with great views." - larwaldrop

14. The Ranch Golf Club

Southwick, Mass.

Green fees: $79-91

What they're saying: "Staff was attentive and super friendly, course layout was spectacular and the conditions we top notch. I promise you will not find a better course in Massachusetts for the value." - divot1014

13. Atlantic City Country Club

Northfield, N.J.

Green fees: $125-150

What they're saying: "Views of bay/AC skyline and fescue/bunkers everywhere, especially on back 9 ... The history behind this place and clubhouse are worth a tour." - djjaimej

12. Tobacco Road Golf Club

Sanford, N.C.

Green fees: $99-215

What they're saying: "The intimidation factor is a little overblown, Tobacco Road is more fun than it is hard and worth every penny. Definitely go play it this year if you can!" - Back9Ben, Virginia Local Golf Advisor

11. Wynn Golf Club

Las Vegas

Green fees: $500

What they're saying: "Perfect conditions, super fun course design, great caddie and service all around. Highly recommend to all those who like to splurge in Vegas." - RickTX