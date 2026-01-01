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Pensacola Golf Guide

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Pensacola
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Pensacola Golf Resorts

  • Perdido Bay GC
    Perdido Bay Golf Course - Cottages on the Green
    Pensacola, Florida
    Located just off the first fairway of Perdido Bay Golf Club, Cottages on the Green offers a comfortable and affordable destination for golf groups visiting the Florida Panhandle. From individual guest rooms to four-bedroom Cottage Suites, the accommodations here can fit most any group. Proximity to the Perdido Bay clubhouse makes guests feel like…

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