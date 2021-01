Bay Harbor, Michigan

The Inn at Bay Harbor made a splashy debut in 1998, instantly becoming one of Michigan's grandest resorts. The 116-inn, which includes one-, two- and three-bedroom suites, as well as 35 cottages, became a part of Marriott's Autograph Collection Hotels in 2016. Guests get pampered with a full-service spa and salon, two restaurants and a cafe, a…