Courses: 149 Reviews: 24547

Anaheim, California has a pretty obvious theme parks, that is. Theme parks. And Anaheim has some of the best in the world: from Knott's Berry Farm, to LEGOLAND California, to nearby Universal Studios Hollywood to Disneyland. Yes, when you are home to the "Happiest Place on Earth," and you can still offer visitors some tough choices, you are doing something right. That's not to mention the options for sports fans, such as Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim baseball and loads of great golf.