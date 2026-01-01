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Mount Pleasant Golf Guide

Mount Pleasant Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Golf Resorts

  • Riverwood GC
    Riverwood Resort
    Mount Pleasant, Michigan
    Riverwood Resort is a golf destination in the heart of Michigan in Mount Pleasant, the college town of Central Michigan University. Riverwood features one- and two-bedroom villas, the 989 restaurant, a bowling center and recently grew to include two courses. The resort's original 27 holes features the white and red nines playing roughly 6,500…
  • Bucks Run GC: #18
    The Cottages at Bucks Run
    Mount Pleasant, Michigan
    Opening in 2024, The Cottages at Bucks Run offer a stay and play option to the existing Bucks Run Golf Club in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Enjoy luxury amenities with views of Lake Fisher, in cottages nestled on hole 18 of the course that are equipped with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a kitchen and dining space, living room, and private patio and fire…

Mount Pleasant Driving Ranges

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