Brentwood Golf Guide
Brentwood Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Brentwood
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Edgewood, New YorkPublic3.33333333333
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Central Islip, New YorkMunicipal4.01
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Smithtown, New YorkSemi-Private3.82634870921568
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Commack, New YorkPrivate5.02
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Hauppauge, New YorkResort/Semi-Private4.05057623821325
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Dix Hills, New YorkMunicipal3.8432432432185
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Bay Shore, New YorkPrivate0.00
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Great River, New YorkPublic/Municipal4.010
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Smithtown, New YorkMunicipal3.782357641873
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Babylon, New YorkMunicipal4.52
See Also
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