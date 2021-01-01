Brentwood Golf Guide
Brentwood Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Brentwood
-
Edgewood, New YorkPublic3.02
-
Central Islip, New YorkMunicipal4.01
-
Smithtown, New YorkSemi-Private3.9555411765696
-
Commack, New YorkPrivate5.02
-
Hauppauge, New YorkResort/Semi-Private4.3858823529491
-
Dix Hills, New YorkMunicipal3.7763352941125
-
Bay Shore, New YorkPrivate0.00
-
Great River, New YorkPublic/Municipal4.19605882359
-
Smithtown, New YorkMunicipal4.1308941176366
-
Babylon, New YorkMunicipal4.16666666672
