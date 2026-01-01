Hauppauge Golf Guide
Hauppauge Golf Courses
-
Hauppauge, New YorkResort/Semi-Private4.05057623821325
Golf Courses Near Hauppauge
-
Smithtown, New YorkSemi-Private3.82634870921568
-
Central Islip, New YorkMunicipal4.01
-
Brentwood, New YorkMunicipal3.012
-
Smithtown, New YorkMunicipal3.782357641873
-
Smithtown, New YorkMunicipal3.782357641873
-
Commack, New YorkPrivate5.02
-
Saint James, New YorkPrivate5.01
-
Edgewood, New YorkPublic3.33333333333
-
Dix Hills, New YorkMunicipal3.8432432432185
-
Holbrook, New YorkPublic3.33333333333
Hauppauge Golf Resorts
-
Hauppauge, New YorkThe Hyatt Regency Long Island is home to 358 guestrooms and suites, many of which overlook the Wind Watch Golf & Country Club. The hotel offers a heated indoor pool and hot tub and a seasonal outdoor pool as well. The 24-hour StayFit Gym features various courts for tennis, volleyball and basketball as well as all the necessary strength and cardio…
See Also
-
1 course | 1 review
-
1 course | 12 reviews
-
3 courses | 2441 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 2 reviews
-
1 course | 1 review
-
1 course | 3 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 3 reviews
-
3 courses | 5 reviews