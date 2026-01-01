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Hauppauge Golf Guide

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  • Wind Watch GCC
    Hyatt Regency Long Island
    Hauppauge, New York
    The Hyatt Regency Long Island is home to 358 guestrooms and suites, many of which overlook the Wind Watch Golf & Country Club. The hotel offers a heated indoor pool and hot tub and a seasonal outdoor pool as well. The 24-hour StayFit Gym features various courts for tennis, volleyball and basketball as well as all the necessary strength and cardio…

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