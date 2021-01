Courses: 80 Reviews: 3899

There’s no need to head out west to explore vineyards when there’s a wide variety of winery tours in Dayton. Old Mason Winery, Caesar Creek, Olde Schoolhouse, and The Winery at Versailles are all great places, just to name a few. If you’ve got a sweet-tooth, hop aboard the Ohio Buckeye Candy Trail which stops at 31 different local and family-owned chocolate stores across Dayton.