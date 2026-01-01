County Antrim Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 69
Reviews: 4758
Belfast is Northern Ireland’s capital. It was the birthplace of the RMS Titanic, which famously struck an iceberg and sunk in 1912. This legacy is recalled in the renovated dockyards' Titanic Quarter, which includes the Titanic Belfast, an aluminium-clad museum reminiscent of a ship’s hull, as well as shipbuilder Harland & Wolff’s Drawing Offices and the Titanic Slipways, which now host open-air concerts.
County Antrim Golf Courses
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Lambeg, County AntrimMunicipal4.1858571769169
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Antrim, County AntrimSemi-Private4.5503176881120
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Ballycastle, County AntrimSemi-Private4.370915032780
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Ballyclare, County AntrimSemi-Private4.52165775487
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Newtownabbey, County AntrimPublic3.539215686340
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Ballymena, County AntrimSemi-Private3.597804317284
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Portrush, County AntrimPublic/Municipal3.01
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Belfast, County AntrimPublic3.8166508539142
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Belfast, County AntrimSemi-Private5.04
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Whitehead, County AntrimPublic/Municipal3.407096171832
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Newtownabbey, County AntrimPublic4.01
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Portballintrae, County AntrimSemi-Private4.266806722768
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Ballygally, County AntrimPublic4.380630630690
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Ballygalley, County AntrimMunicipal
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Carrickfergus, County AntrimSemi-Private4.212418300771
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Belfast, County AntrimSemi-Private4.5377295454212
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Newtownabbey, County AntrimPublic4.120286576265
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Belfast, County AntrimPublic3.842436974857
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Belfast, County AntrimSemi-Private1.52
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Cushendall, County AntrimPublic4.094992050955
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Maze, County AntrimPublic3.1786090275199
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Maze, County AntrimPublic3.419117647141
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Maze, County AntrimPublic
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Belfast, County AntrimSemi-Private4.7514114005141
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Belfast, County AntrimPublic4.638814016258
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Ballymena, County AntrimPublic3.532950022186
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Ballymoney, County AntrimPublic/Resort4.0752567694128
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Ballyclare, County AntrimPublic4.2632076008152
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Ballyclare, County AntrimPublic
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Greenisland, County AntrimPrivate3.434640522925
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Templepatrick, County AntrimPublic/Resort4.6308191988175
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Belfast, County AntrimPrivate4.426779103291
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Larne, County AntrimSemi-Private4.443591929565
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Lisburn, County AntrimSemi-Private4.382352941234
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Belfast, County AntrimPublic4.01
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Belfast, County AntrimPublic4.076923076913
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Antrim, County AntrimSemi-Private4.1946902655113
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Belfast, County AntrimSemi-Private4.570915032767
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Carryduff, County AntrimSemi-Private4.8108270046154
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Portrush, County AntrimPrivate4.971428571421
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Portrush, County AntrimPrivate4.666666666721
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Belfast, County AntrimPrivate4.4146586977101
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Whitehead, County AntrimSemi-Private4.388913460151
Golf Courses Near County Antrim
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Holywood, County DownSemi-Private3.8030947319101
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Holywood, County DownPublic4.952380952413
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Bangor, County DownPublic4.6326252723129
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Bangor, County DownPublic4.612605042202
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Bangor, County DownPublic4.307486631105
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Bangor, County DownPublic4.570172896778
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Conlig, County DownSemi-Private4.553191489447
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Conlig, County DownSemi-Private4.482758620729
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Bangor, County DownPrivate4.423327879386
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Newtownards, County DownSemi-Private4.615337481192
See Also
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