County Down Golf Guide
County Down Golf Courses
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Ardglass, County DownPublic4.41140092466
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Portaferry, County DownPublic0.00
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Cullyhanna, County DownPublic4.254
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Banbridge, County DownSemi-Private4.557874762884
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Bangor, County DownPrivate4.423327879386
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Bangor, County DownPublic4.307486631105
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Bangor, County DownPublic4.570172896778
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Downpatrick, County DownSemi-Private4.582633053264
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Bangor, County DownPublic4.612605042202
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Conlig, County DownSemi-Private4.482758620729
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Conlig, County DownSemi-Private4.553191489447
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Newry, County DownSemi-Private4.549910873416
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Crossgar, County DownPrivate4.306722689125
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Donaghadee, County DownSemi-Private4.5991285403102
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Magheralin, County DownSemi-Private4.6996245307108
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Bangor, County DownPublic4.6326252723129
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Holywood, County DownSemi-Private3.8030947319101
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Kilkeel, County DownSemi-Private4.415441176578
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Cloughey, County DownPublic4.644734489564
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Comber, County DownPublic4.83333333336
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Mayobridge, County DownPrivate5.01
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Newcastle, County DownPublic4.01
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Newcastle, County DownPublic4.877551020415
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Newtownards, County DownSemi-Private4.615337481192
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Ballynahinch, County DownSemi-Private4.376488095267
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Downpatrick, County DownSemi-Private4.597285067952
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Boardmills, County DownPrivate/Resort4.390753119486
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Holywood, County DownPublic4.952380952413
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Warrenpoint, County DownPublic3.874331550828
Golf Courses Near County Down
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Carryduff, County AntrimSemi-Private4.8108270046154
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Belfast, County AntrimPublic4.01
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Belfast, County AntrimPublic4.076923076913
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Lisburn, County AntrimSemi-Private4.382352941234
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Belfast, County AntrimSemi-Private5.04
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Belfast, County AntrimSemi-Private4.7514114005141
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Belfast, County AntrimSemi-Private4.5377295454212
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Lambeg, County AntrimMunicipal4.1858571769169
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Belfast, County AntrimPublic3.8166508539142
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Belfast, County AntrimPrivate4.4146586977101
See Also
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8 courses | 373 reviews
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43 courses | 3117 reviews