County Down Golf Guide
County Down Golf Courses
Ardglass, County DownPublic4.193082352934
Portaferry, County DownPublic
Cullyhanna, County DownPublic
Banbridge, County DownPublic4.315505882421
Bangor, County DownPublic4.568352941224
Bangor, County DownPublic4.113435
Bangor, County DownPublic4.33339
Downpatrick, County DownPublic5.01
Bangor, County DownPublic4.381447058851
Conlig, County DownSemi-Private4.655611764728
Conlig, County DownSemi-Private4.531611764746
Newry, County DownPublic4.33333333332
Crossgar, County DownPrivate
Donaghadee, County DownSemi-Private2.955882352927
Magheralin, County DownPublic4.287576470634
Bangor, County DownPublic4.408970588222
Holywood, County DownPublic4.338717647138
Kilkeel, County DownPublic4.537264705927
Cloughey, County DownPublic4.950314285724
Comber, County DownPublic4.83336
Mayobridge, County DownPrivate5.01
Newcastle, County DownPublic4.01
Newcastle, County DownPublic3.812
Newtownards, County DownPublic4.322005882433
Ballynahinch, County DownPublic4.649917647139
Downpatrick, County DownSemi-Private4.802517647110
Boardmills, County DownPrivate4.361847058815
Holywood, County DownPublic4.941176470612
Warrenpoint, County DownPublic3.791666666713
Golf Courses Near County Down
Carryduff, County AntrimPublic4.646488235359
Belfast, County AntrimPublic4.01
Belfast, County AntrimPublic4.076913
Lisburn, County AntrimSemi-Private4.371929411834
Belfast, County AntrimSemi-Private5.04
Belfast, County AntrimPublic4.858764705950
Lambeg, County AntrimMunicipal3.94446666675
Belfast, County AntrimSemi-Private4.164141176552
Belfast, County AntrimPublic4.338235294142
Belfast, County AntrimPublic4.315970588260
