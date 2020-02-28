Birdwood Golf Course - Par-3
About
Holes 6
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 18
Length 667 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|18
|667 yards
|White
|18
|533 yards
|Orange
|18
|386 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Architect Davis Love III (2020)
Rentals/Services
Carts No
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Birdwood Golf Academy"
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Amex MasterCard Visa Discover card(s) Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Spa
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout