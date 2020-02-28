Home / Courses / USA / Virginia / Charlottesville

Birdwood Golf Course - Par-3

About

Holes 6
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 18
Length 667 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 18 667 yards
White 18 533 yards
Orange 18 386 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round
Architect Davis Love III (2020)

Rentals/Services

Carts No
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Birdwood Golf Academy"
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Amex MasterCard Visa Discover card(s) Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Spa

