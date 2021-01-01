Courses: 23 Reviews: 279

When you make your way over to Carter Mountain Orchard in Charlottesville, VA, you’ll see why this picturesque place is so popular amongst the locals. There’s so much to do, whether it’s picking apples, peaches and strawberries, or attending a live concert at sunset. It’s a great place to check out around the holidays too where you can take part in an Easter egg hunt, or a hayride in the fall.