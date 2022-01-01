Kumamoto Minami Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7113 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/A
|72
|7113 yards
|73.6
|RT/A
|72
|6769 yards
|71.4
|BT/B
|72
|6738 yards
|71.1
|RT/B
|72
|6421 yards
|69.2
|FT1/LT1/A (W)
|72
|6193 yards
|74.0
|FT1/LT1/A
|72
|6193 yards
|69.4
|FT1/LT1/B
|72
|5788 yards
|67.4
|FT1/LT1/B (W)
|72
|5788 yards
|71.2
|FT2/LT2/A (W)
|72
|5711 yards
|71.9
|FT2/LT2/A
|72
|5711 yards
|68.1
|FT2/LT2/B
|72
|5296 yards
|66.1
|FT2/LT2/B (W)
|72
|5296 yards
|69.4
|LT3/A
|72
|4999 yards
|68.9
|LT3/B
|72
|4649 yards
|66.8
Scorecard for Kumamotominami Country Club
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Yellow M: 74.9/131
|518
|468
|218
|420
|400
|590
|191
|382
|350
|3537
|450
|508
|192
|415
|465
|370
|460
|535
|152
|3547
|7084
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|498
|446
|192
|400
|380
|555
|171
|362
|328
|3332
|420
|479
|184
|395
|440
|348
|435
|520
|135
|3356
|6688
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|443
|421
|170
|360
|355
|537
|165
|355
|310
|3116
|390
|424
|171
|375
|407
|321
|415
|505
|121
|3129
|6245
|Red W: 66.9/109
|335
|298
|118
|300
|235
|471
|120
|312
|275
|2464
|260
|376
|108
|284
|333
|273
|345
|425
|100
|2504
|4968
|Handicap
|13
|1
|7
|9
|3
|5
|11
|17
|15
|4
|8
|18
|6
|10
|16
|2
|12
|14
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Carts Yes
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Saison, Amex, UC, DC, MC, NICOS, Rakuten, KC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
