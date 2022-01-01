Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Kumamoto Minami Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7113 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/A 72 7113 yards 73.6
RT/A 72 6769 yards 71.4
BT/B 72 6738 yards 71.1
RT/B 72 6421 yards 69.2
FT1/LT1/A (W) 72 6193 yards 74.0
FT1/LT1/A 72 6193 yards 69.4
FT1/LT1/B 72 5788 yards 67.4
FT1/LT1/B (W) 72 5788 yards 71.2
FT2/LT2/A (W) 72 5711 yards 71.9
FT2/LT2/A 72 5711 yards 68.1
FT2/LT2/B 72 5296 yards 66.1
FT2/LT2/B (W) 72 5296 yards 69.4
LT3/A 72 4999 yards 68.9
LT3/B 72 4649 yards 66.8
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kumamotominami Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Yellow M: 74.9/131 518 468 218 420 400 590 191 382 350 3537 450 508 192 415 465 370 460 535 152 3547 7084
Blue M: 73.1/123 498 446 192 400 380 555 171 362 328 3332 420 479 184 395 440 348 435 520 135 3356 6688
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 443 421 170 360 355 537 165 355 310 3116 390 424 171 375 407 321 415 505 121 3129 6245
Red W: 66.9/109 335 298 118 300 235 471 120 312 275 2464 260 376 108 284 333 273 345 425 100 2504 4968
Handicap 13 1 7 9 3 5 11 17 15 4 8 18 6 10 16 2 12 14
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Saison, Amex, UC, DC, MC, NICOS, Rakuten, KC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

