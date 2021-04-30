Chisun Country Club Mifune
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6548 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6548 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6209 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5705 yards
|69.2
|117
|Front (W)
|72
|5705 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5330 yards
|66.1
|111
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5330 yards
|67.1
|113
|Pink (W)
|72
|3870 yards
|60.0
|100
Scorecard for Chisun Country Club Mifune
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|356
|158
|515
|354
|539
|455
|399
|207
|332
|3315
|364
|135
|324
|427
|377
|478
|425
|165
|538
|3233
|6548
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|325
|131
|492
|336
|509
|437
|373
|189
|332
|3124
|352
|120
|317
|408
|359
|458
|409
|147
|515
|3085
|6209
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|291
|131
|430
|301
|452
|392
|353
|146
|312
|2808
|352
|120
|317
|307
|335
|458
|361
|132
|515
|2897
|5705
|Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|291
|131
|430
|293
|452
|323
|303
|146
|312
|2681
|352
|93
|310
|307
|316
|404
|335
|132
|400
|2649
|5330
|Pink W: 60.0/100
|200
|100
|250
|200
|220
|250
|200
|140
|200
|1760
|260
|90
|300
|250
|200
|290
|230
|140
|350
|2110
|3870
|Handicap
|13
|15
|17
|11
|7
|1
|3
|5
|9
|14
|18
|16
|4
|12
|10
|2
|8
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bermuda/Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
