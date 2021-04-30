Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Chisun Country Club Mifune

About
Rating Snapshot

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6548 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6548 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6209 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5705 yards 69.2 117
Front (W) 72 5705 yards 70.2 119
Ladies 72 5330 yards 66.1 111
Ladies (W) 72 5330 yards 67.1 113
Pink (W) 72 3870 yards 60.0 100
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chisun Country Club Mifune
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 356 158 515 354 539 455 399 207 332 3315 364 135 324 427 377 478 425 165 538 3233 6548
Blue M: 70.7/121 325 131 492 336 509 437 373 189 332 3124 352 120 317 408 359 458 409 147 515 3085 6209
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 291 131 430 301 452 392 353 146 312 2808 352 120 317 307 335 458 361 132 515 2897 5705
Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 291 131 430 293 452 323 303 146 312 2681 352 93 310 307 316 404 335 132 400 2649 5330
Pink W: 60.0/100 200 100 250 200 220 250 200 140 200 1760 260 90 300 250 200 290 230 140 350 2110 3870
Handicap 13 15 17 11 7 1 3 5 9 14 18 16 4 12 10 2 8 6
Par 4 3 5 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Greens Bermuda/Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

