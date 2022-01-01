Yabe Sun Valley Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6370 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6370 yards
|Regular
|72
|6099 yards
|Front
|72
|5809 yards
|Gold
|72
|5651 yards
|Ladies1
|72
|5353 yards
|Ladies2
|72
|4801 yards
Scorecard for Yabe Sun Valley Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|412
|403
|345
|184
|436
|495
|379
|167
|490
|3311
|422
|203
|530
|400
|178
|493
|395
|376
|353
|3350
|6661
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|395
|397
|315
|164
|415
|481
|350
|138
|474
|3129
|415
|191
|517
|390
|161
|482
|363
|354
|340
|3213
|6342
|Front M: 69.8/118
|386
|387
|309
|144
|398
|473
|338
|130
|440
|3005
|388
|178
|497
|382
|148
|472
|351
|340
|328
|3084
|6089
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|377
|362
|291
|134
|376
|362
|324
|120
|413
|2759
|343
|127
|453
|350
|134
|464
|343
|336
|307
|2857
|5616
|Handicap
|5
|9
|15
|13
|1
|3
|7
|17
|11
|10
|8
|2
|4
|16
|12
|6
|14
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, AMEX, UC, Master, Nissenren
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
