Yabe Sun Valley Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6370 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6370 yards
Regular 72 6099 yards
Front 72 5809 yards
Gold 72 5651 yards
Ladies1 72 5353 yards
Ladies2 72 4801 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yabe Sun Valley Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 412 403 345 184 436 495 379 167 490 3311 422 203 530 400 178 493 395 376 353 3350 6661
Regular M: 70.7/121 395 397 315 164 415 481 350 138 474 3129 415 191 517 390 161 482 363 354 340 3213 6342
Front M: 69.8/118 386 387 309 144 398 473 338 130 440 3005 388 178 497 382 148 472 351 340 328 3084 6089
Ladies W: 70.2/119 377 362 291 134 376 362 324 120 413 2759 343 127 453 350 134 464 343 336 307 2857 5616
Handicap 5 9 15 13 1 3 7 17 11 10 8 2 4 16 12 6 14 18
Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 36 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, AMEX, UC, Master, Nissenren

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
