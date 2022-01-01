Kumamoto Mashiki Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6546 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6546 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue (W)
|72
|6546 yards
|74.1
|125
|Red
|72
|6204 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|6204 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Kumamotomashiki Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|520
|319
|416
|136
|378
|417
|183
|406
|591
|3366
|530
|118
|399
|140
|345
|385
|346
|416
|501
|3180
|6546
|Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|501
|294
|399
|127
|360
|400
|172
|392
|566
|3211
|475
|108
|380
|127
|326
|370
|323
|399
|485
|2993
|6204
|Handicap
|15
|17
|11
|9
|13
|1
|3
|5
|7
|16
|14
|4
|10
|18
|6
|12
|2
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, NICOS, Diners, Jacks
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
