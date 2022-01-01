Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Kumamoto Mashiki Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6546 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6546 yards 73.1 123
Blue (W) 72 6546 yards 74.1 125
Red 72 6204 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 6204 yards 71.7 123
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kumamotomashiki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 520 319 416 136 378 417 183 406 591 3366 530 118 399 140 345 385 346 416 501 3180 6546
Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 501 294 399 127 360 400 172 392 566 3211 475 108 380 127 326 370 323 399 485 2993 6204
Handicap 15 17 11 9 13 1 3 5 7 16 14 4 10 18 6 12 2 8
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, NICOS, Diners, Jacks
Walking Allowed Yes

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

