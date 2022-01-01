Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Grand Champion Golf Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6813 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.0
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6813 yards 73.0
Regular 72 6474 yards 71.3
Front 1 72 6101 yards 69.7
Front 1 (W) 72 6101 yards 74.2
Front 2 72 5771 yards 68.5
Front 2 (W) 72 5771 yards 72.3
Ladies 72 5475 yards 70.5
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 480 456 195 420 152 525 378 359 422 3387 185 529 432 375 338 428 187 422 530 3426 6813
Regular M: 70.7/121 476 421 186 399 130 500 363 343 395 3213 170 510 417 363 324 401 171 406 499 3261 6474
Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 462 402 168 374 109 458 346 330 380 3029 153 495 399 344 301 370 154 384 472 3072 6101
Women W: 67.1/113 444 374 125 299 109 418 329 286 367 2751 141 456 362 314 280 302 124 315 430 2724 5475
Handicap 9 3 15 1 7 13 11 17 5 10 16 4 8 14 2 12 6 18
Par 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 36 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

