Grand Champion Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6813 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6813 yards
|73.0
|Regular
|72
|6474 yards
|71.3
|Front 1
|72
|6101 yards
|69.7
|Front 1 (W)
|72
|6101 yards
|74.2
|Front 2
|72
|5771 yards
|68.5
|Front 2 (W)
|72
|5771 yards
|72.3
|Ladies
|72
|5475 yards
|70.5
Scorecard for Grand Champion Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|480
|456
|195
|420
|152
|525
|378
|359
|422
|3387
|185
|529
|432
|375
|338
|428
|187
|422
|530
|3426
|6813
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|476
|421
|186
|399
|130
|500
|363
|343
|395
|3213
|170
|510
|417
|363
|324
|401
|171
|406
|499
|3261
|6474
|Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|462
|402
|168
|374
|109
|458
|346
|330
|380
|3029
|153
|495
|399
|344
|301
|370
|154
|384
|472
|3072
|6101
|Women W: 67.1/113
|444
|374
|125
|299
|109
|418
|329
|286
|367
|2751
|141
|456
|362
|314
|280
|302
|124
|315
|430
|2724
|5475
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|7
|13
|11
|17
|5
|10
|16
|4
|8
|14
|2
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout