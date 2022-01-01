Higo Sun Valley Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6558 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6558 yards
|Regular
|72
|6124 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4976 yards
Scorecard for Higo Sun Valley Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|362
|194
|560
|348
|407
|180
|417
|513
|435
|3416
|416
|406
|206
|510
|432
|359
|223
|445
|523
|3520
|6936
|Red W: 74.1/125
|341
|161
|530
|329
|374
|159
|405
|491
|423
|3213
|400
|370
|184
|494
|410
|331
|201
|427
|507
|3324
|6537
|White M: 72.4/122
|341
|161
|530
|329
|374
|159
|405
|491
|423
|3213
|400
|370
|184
|494
|410
|331
|201
|427
|507
|3324
|6537
|Handicap
|15
|13
|9
|3
|1
|17
|11
|7
|5
|12
|4
|8
|6
|2
|18
|10
|14
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
