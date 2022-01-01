Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Higo Sun Valley Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6558 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6558 yards
Regular 72 6124 yards
Ladies 72 4976 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higo Sun Valley Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 362 194 560 348 407 180 417 513 435 3416 416 406 206 510 432 359 223 445 523 3520 6936
Red W: 74.1/125 341 161 530 329 374 159 405 491 423 3213 400 370 184 494 410 331 201 427 507 3324 6537
White M: 72.4/122 341 161 530 329 374 159 405 491 423 3213 400 370 184 494 410 331 201 427 507 3324 6537
Handicap 15 13 9 3 1 17 11 7 5 12 4 8 6 2 18 10 14 16
Par 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Aso Green Hill CC: #4
Aso Green Hill Country Club
Nishihara, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Ozu GC: #2
Aso Ozu Golf Club
Ozu, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Tokyu GC
Aso Tokyu Golf Club
Minamiaso, Kumamoto
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Grand Champion GC: Driving range
Grand Champion Golf Club
Nishihara, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu GC
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Kishima/Gairin Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu GC
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Kishima/Nakadake Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu GC
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Gairin/Nakadake Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - West Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - East Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kosugi Resort Aso Highland GC
Kosugi Resort Aso Highland Golf Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisun CC Mifune: #11
Chisun Country Club Mifune
Mifune, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kikuchi CC: #7
Kikuchi Country Club
Kikuchi, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
