Aso Green Hill Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7094 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7094 yards
|74.9
|131
|White
|72
|6602 yards
|73.1
|123
|Green
|72
|6007 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green (W)
|72
|6007 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5257 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Aso Green Hill Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|535
|397
|456
|177
|438
|406
|411
|155
|523
|3498
|556
|210
|430
|420
|388
|402
|449
|202
|539
|3596
|7094
|White M: 73.1/123
|514
|370
|431
|161
|414
|372
|393
|155
|485
|3295
|526
|197
|381
|385
|348
|362
|425
|180
|503
|3307
|6602
|Green M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|489
|353
|409
|140
|350
|358
|376
|139
|451
|3065
|495
|144
|325
|347
|318
|321
|379
|150
|463
|2942
|6007
|Red W: 67.1/113
|467
|314
|363
|122
|297
|286
|300
|116
|398
|2663
|468
|125
|270
|296
|284
|282
|346
|121
|402
|2594
|5257
|Handicap
|13
|11
|3
|15
|1
|5
|9
|17
|7
|16
|14
|2
|6
|12
|10
|4
|18
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, NICOS
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities, Sauna
Available ActivitiesBilliards
Course Layout