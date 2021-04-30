Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Aso Green Hill Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7094 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7094 yards 74.9 131
White 72 6602 yards 73.1 123
Green 72 6007 yards 70.7 121
Green (W) 72 6007 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5257 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aso Green Hill Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 535 397 456 177 438 406 411 155 523 3498 556 210 430 420 388 402 449 202 539 3596 7094
White M: 73.1/123 514 370 431 161 414 372 393 155 485 3295 526 197 381 385 348 362 425 180 503 3307 6602
Green M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 489 353 409 140 350 358 376 139 451 3065 495 144 325 347 318 321 379 150 463 2942 6007
Red W: 67.1/113 467 314 363 122 297 286 300 116 398 2663 468 125 270 296 284 282 346 121 402 2594 5257
Handicap 13 11 3 15 1 5 9 17 7 16 14 2 6 12 10 4 18 8
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, NICOS
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities, Sauna

Available Activities

Billiards

Reviews

