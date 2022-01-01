Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Long Island Golf & Country Club - West/North Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6772 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6772 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6334 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5884 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5391 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for West/North
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 341 152 509 175 452 343 506 444 420 3342 503 393 198 418 363 167 372 590 426 3430 6772
Blue M: 70.7/121 331 138 492 150 424 324 468 422 384 3133 471 357 183 397 343 143 343 566 398 3201 6334
White M: 69.2/117 288 125 486 132 407 302 440 392 326 2898 437 325 170 380 318 128 322 536 370 2986 5884
Red W: 67.1/113 260 114 456 111 375 278 414 345 292 2645 422 296 155 340 278 104 305 496 350 2746 5391
Handicap 17 13 7 11 1 15 5 9 3 10 6 14 2 16 18 8 4 12
Par 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Long Island Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Spa

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Tennis

