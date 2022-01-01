Long Island Golf & Country Club - West/North Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6772 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6772 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6334 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5884 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5391 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for West/North
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|341
|152
|509
|175
|452
|343
|506
|444
|420
|3342
|503
|393
|198
|418
|363
|167
|372
|590
|426
|3430
|6772
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|331
|138
|492
|150
|424
|324
|468
|422
|384
|3133
|471
|357
|183
|397
|343
|143
|343
|566
|398
|3201
|6334
|White M: 69.2/117
|288
|125
|486
|132
|407
|302
|440
|392
|326
|2898
|437
|325
|170
|380
|318
|128
|322
|536
|370
|2986
|5884
|Red W: 67.1/113
|260
|114
|456
|111
|375
|278
|414
|345
|292
|2645
|422
|296
|155
|340
|278
|104
|305
|496
|350
|2746
|5391
|Handicap
|17
|13
|7
|11
|1
|15
|5
|9
|3
|10
|6
|14
|2
|16
|18
|8
|4
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Long Island Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Spa
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsTennis
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout