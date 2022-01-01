Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Long Island Golf & Country Club - North/East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7053 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7053 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6614 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6125 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5553 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for North/East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 503 393 198 418 363 167 372 590 426 3430 435 473 568 196 383 189 399 424 556 3623 7053
Blue M: 73.1/123 471 357 183 397 343 143 343 566 398 3201 410 443 553 164 368 168 356 411 540 3413 6614
White M: 70.7/121 437 325 170 380 318 128 322 536 370 2986 368 415 532 144 282 149 333 396 520 3139 6125
Red W: 70.2/119 422 296 155 340 278 104 305 496 350 2746 332 382 452 120 265 125 271 363 497 2807 5553
Handicap 9 5 13 1 15 17 7 3 11 8 10 2 16 12 18 14 6 4
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Long Island Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Spa

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Tennis

