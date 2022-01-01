Long Island Golf & Country Club - North/East Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7053 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7053 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6614 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6125 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5553 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for North/East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|503
|393
|198
|418
|363
|167
|372
|590
|426
|3430
|435
|473
|568
|196
|383
|189
|399
|424
|556
|3623
|7053
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|471
|357
|183
|397
|343
|143
|343
|566
|398
|3201
|410
|443
|553
|164
|368
|168
|356
|411
|540
|3413
|6614
|White M: 70.7/121
|437
|325
|170
|380
|318
|128
|322
|536
|370
|2986
|368
|415
|532
|144
|282
|149
|333
|396
|520
|3139
|6125
|Red W: 70.2/119
|422
|296
|155
|340
|278
|104
|305
|496
|350
|2746
|332
|382
|452
|120
|265
|125
|271
|363
|497
|2807
|5553
|Handicap
|9
|5
|13
|1
|15
|17
|7
|3
|11
|8
|10
|2
|16
|12
|18
|14
|6
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Long Island Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Spa
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsTennis
