Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Lychee/Lake Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lychee - Lake
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.5/137 536 397 421 233 572 155 455 362 446 3577 406 434 206 600 305 230 530 393 433 3537 7114
Blue M: 74.9/131 500 361 373 182 537 134 425 327 415 3254 366 408 170 558 268 200 477 364 398 3209 6463
White M: 70.7/121 435 341 334 132 494 110 355 308 369 2878 315 360 132 513 234 175 446 340 363 2878 5756
Red W: 67.1/113 392 303 281 108 445 86 326 285 292 2518 279 328 102 474 213 150 405 318 335 2604 5122
Handicap 7 13 9 11 1 17 3 15 5 12 10 16 2 18 6 8 14 4
Par 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999
Greens TifEagle Hybrid Bermuda Grass
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (1999)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Harbour Plaza Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Bermuda 419 Grass
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

