Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Lychee/Lake Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Lychee - Lake
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.5/137
|536
|397
|421
|233
|572
|155
|455
|362
|446
|3577
|406
|434
|206
|600
|305
|230
|530
|393
|433
|3537
|7114
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|500
|361
|373
|182
|537
|134
|425
|327
|415
|3254
|366
|408
|170
|558
|268
|200
|477
|364
|398
|3209
|6463
|White M: 70.7/121
|435
|341
|334
|132
|494
|110
|355
|308
|369
|2878
|315
|360
|132
|513
|234
|175
|446
|340
|363
|2878
|5756
|Red W: 67.1/113
|392
|303
|281
|108
|445
|86
|326
|285
|292
|2518
|279
|328
|102
|474
|213
|150
|405
|318
|335
|2604
|5122
|Handicap
|7
|13
|9
|11
|1
|17
|3
|15
|5
|12
|10
|16
|2
|18
|6
|8
|14
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Greens TifEagle Hybrid Bermuda Grass
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (1999)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Harbour Plaza Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Bermuda 419 Grass
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout