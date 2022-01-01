Long Island Golf & Country Club - East/West Course
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6965 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6546 yards
|72.5
|122
|White
|72
|6037 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5452 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|435
|473
|568
|196
|383
|189
|399
|424
|556
|3623
|341
|152
|509
|175
|452
|343
|506
|444
|420
|3342
|6965
|Blue M: 72.5/122
|410
|443
|553
|164
|368
|168
|356
|411
|540
|3413
|331
|138
|492
|150
|424
|324
|468
|422
|384
|3133
|6546
|White M: 70.7/121
|368
|415
|532
|144
|282
|149
|333
|396
|520
|3139
|288
|125
|486
|132
|407
|302
|440
|392
|326
|2898
|6037
|Red W: 67.1/113
|332
|382
|452
|120
|265
|125
|271
|363
|497
|2807
|260
|114
|456
|111
|375
|278
|414
|345
|292
|2645
|5452
|Handicap
|7
|9
|1
|15
|11
|17
|13
|5
|3
|18
|14
|8
|12
|2
|16
|6
|10
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Long Island Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Spa
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsTennis
