Guangdong Province

Long Island Golf & Country Club - East/West Course

0
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6965 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6965 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6546 yards 72.5 122
White 72 6037 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5452 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 435 473 568 196 383 189 399 424 556 3623 341 152 509 175 452 343 506 444 420 3342 6965
Blue M: 72.5/122 410 443 553 164 368 168 356 411 540 3413 331 138 492 150 424 324 468 422 384 3133 6546
White M: 70.7/121 368 415 532 144 282 149 333 396 520 3139 288 125 486 132 407 302 440 392 326 2898 6037
Red W: 67.1/113 332 382 452 120 265 125 271 363 497 2807 260 114 456 111 375 278 414 345 292 2645 5452
Handicap 7 9 1 15 11 17 13 5 3 18 14 8 12 2 16 6 10 4
Par 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Long Island Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Spa

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Tennis

Nearby Courses
Long Island Golf & Country Club - West/North Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Long Island Golf & Country Club - North/East Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Harbour Plaza GC - Lake: #1
Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Lychee/Lake Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Harbour Plaza GC - Lychee: #1
Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Valley/Lychee Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Harbour Plaza GC - Valley: #4
Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Lake/Valley Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Firestone Golf Club - B/C Course
Shenzhen, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Firestone Golf Club - A/B Course
Shenzhen, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Firestone Golf Club - C/A Course
Shenzhen, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Mission Hills GC - Rose-Poulter
Mission Hills Golf Club - Rose-Poulter Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Mission Hills GC - Annika
Mission Hills Golf Club - Annika Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - B Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
0.0
0
Dongguan Hillview Golf Club - A Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
0.0
0
