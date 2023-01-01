Flint Mountain Park Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 35
Length 2752 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
Flint Mountain Park Golf Course
Powered by GolfNow.co.uk
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|35
|2752 yards
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - GBP 15 - GBP 20
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Available SportsFootGolf
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Flint, Flintshire
Semi-Private
3.5
2
Northop, Flintshire
Public
4.1145058824
131
Holywell, Flintshire
Semi-Private
4.6394235294
61
Hawarden, Flintshire
Public
4.4151823529
78
Padeswood, Flintshire
Private
4.4494235294
70
Golf Packages
FROM $747 (USD)
SOUTHPORT | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Vincent Hotel in Southport and 5 rounds of golf at Hillside, Royal Liverpool, Formby, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, and Royal Birkdale.
FROM $607 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Bayview Hotel in Bushmills and Burrendale Hotel in Newcastle and 5 rounds of golf at Portmarnock, Portstewart, Royal County Down, Ardglass, and Royal Portrush.
FROM $497 (USD)
WALES | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Y-Branwen in Harlech and Coldra Court in Celtic Manor and 5 rounds of golf at Aberdovey, Royal St. Davids, Pennard, Royal Porthcawl, and Celtic Manor 2010.
FROM $547 (USD)
DUBLIN, IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at The Green Hotel in Dublin City and 5 rounds of golf at County Louth, The Island, Portmarnock, Royal Dublin, and K Club (Palmer North).
FROM $787 (USD)
LONDON, ENGLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Berystede Hotel in Ascot and 5 rounds of golf at Sunningdale New Course, Walton Heath, Sunningdale Old Course, St. Georges Hill, and Swinley Forest.
Course Layout