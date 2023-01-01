Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / Wales / Flintshire

Flint Mountain Park Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 35
Length 2752 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 35 2752 yards

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - GBP 15 - GBP 20
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Available Sports

FootGolf

Nearby Courses
Flint GC
View Tee Times
Flint Golf Club
Flint, Flintshire
Semi-Private
3.5
2
Write Review
Northop GC
View Tee Times
Northop Golf Club
Northop, Flintshire
Public
4.1145058824
131
Write Review
Holywell GC
View Tee Times
Holywell Golf Club
Holywell, Flintshire
Semi-Private
4.6394235294
61
Write Review
Mold GC
Mold Golf Club
Pantymwyn, Flintshire
Semi-Private
4.4
5
Write Review
Hawarden GC: #10
View Tee Times
Hawarden Golf Club
Hawarden, Flintshire
Public
4.4151823529
78
Write Review
Padeswood and Buckley GC: #18
Padeswood and Buckley Golf Club
Mold, Flintshire
Private
4.4176176471
53
Write Review
Heswall GC
Heswall Golf Club
Gayton, Wirral
Private
3.6911764706
10
Write Review
Kinsale club house & ninth green
Kinsale Golf Course
Holywell, Flintshire
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Old Padeswood GC
View Tee Times
Old Padeswood Golf Club
Padeswood, Flintshire
Private
4.4494235294
70
Write Review
Pennant Park GC: #11
Pennant Park Golf Club
Whitford, Flintshire
Public
4.5524588235
24
Write Review
Caerwys GC
Caerwys Golf Club
Caerwys, Flintshire
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Caldy GC
Caldy Golf Club
Caldy, Wirral
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
