Foregolf Par-3
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Links
Par 27
Length 1011 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Men
|27
|1011 yards
|27.3
|87
|Ladies
|27
|1011 yards
|28.5
|89
Scorecard for Foregolf Par 3
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|115
|105
|110
|131
|95
|100
|107
|120
|128
|1011
|1011
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|115
|105
|110
|131
|95
|100
|107
|120
|128
|1011
|1011
|Handicap
|2
|6
|7
|9
|5
|8
|3
|1
|4
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Comfortable clothes
Available SportsFootGolf
