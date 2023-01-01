Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Cheshire

Foregolf Par-3

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Links
Par 27
Length 1011 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Men 27 1011 yards 27.3 87
Ladies 27 1011 yards 28.5 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Foregolf Par 3
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.3/87 115 105 110 131 95 100 107 120 128 1011 1011
Ladies W: 28.5/89 115 105 110 131 95 100 107 120 128 1011 1011
Handicap 2 6 7 9 5 8 3 1 4
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Comfortable clothes

Available Sports

FootGolf

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chester GC
Chester Golf Club
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hawarden GC: #10
View Tee Times
Hawarden Golf Club
Hawarden, Flintshire
Public
4.4804
80
Write Review
Upton by Chester GC: #18 & Clubhouse
View Tee Times
Upton by Chester Golf Club
Upton by Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
Semi-Private
4.166
39
Write Review
Westminster Park GC
Westminster Park Golf Course
Hough Green, Widnes
Municipal
0.0
0
Write Review
Ellesmere Port GC
View Tee Times
Ellesmere Port Golf Club - Hooton Course
Little Sutton, Cheshire West and Chester
Municipal
3.6088823529
86
Write Review
Padeswood and Buckley GC: #18
Padeswood and Buckley Golf Club
Mold, Flintshire
Private
4.5959647059
55
Write Review
3rd hole at Vicars Cross
Vicars Cross Golf Club
Great Barrow, Cheshire West and Chester
Semi-Private
4.6663470588
49
Write Review
Sandfield GC & Driving Range
Sandfield Golf Course and Driving Range
Bridge Trafford, Cheshire West and Chester
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Old Padeswood GC
View Tee Times
Old Padeswood Golf Club
Padeswood, Flintshire
Private
4.4083411765
72
Write Review
Northop GC
View Tee Times
Northop Golf Club
Northop, Flintshire
Public
4.1484411765
139
Write Review
Flint Mountain Park GC
View Tee Times
Flint Mountain Park Golf Course
Flint, Flintshire
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Eaton GC: #10
Eaton Golf Club
Waverton, Cheshire West and Chester
Semi-Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Golf Packages
Royal Birkdale - Clubhouse
Southport Stay & Play Package
FROM $747 (USD)
SOUTHPORT | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Vincent Hotel in Southport and 5 rounds of golf at Hillside, Royal Liverpool, Formby, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, and Royal Birkdale.
Royal Porthcawl - Sea
Wales Stay & Play Package
FROM $497 (USD)
WALES | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Y-Branwen in Harlech and Coldra Court in Celtic Manor and 5 rounds of golf at Aberdovey, Royal St. Davids, Pennard, Royal Porthcawl, and Celtic Manor 2010.
Royal Portrush GC
Northern Ireland Stay & Play Package
FROM $607 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Bayview Hotel in Bushmills and Burrendale Hotel in Newcastle and 5 rounds of golf at Portmarnock, Portstewart, Royal County Down, Ardglass, and Royal Portrush.
Portmarnock Golf Club - clubhouse
Dublin Stay & Play Package
FROM $547 (USD)
DUBLIN, IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at The Green Hotel in Dublin City and 5 rounds of golf at County Louth, The Island, Portmarnock, Royal Dublin, and K Club (Palmer North).
Walton Heath GC - Old
London Stay & Play Package
FROM $787 (USD)
LONDON, ENGLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Berystede Hotel in Ascot and 5 rounds of golf at Sunningdale New Course, Walton Heath, Sunningdale Old Course, St. Georges Hill, and Swinley Forest.
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me