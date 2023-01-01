Astor Creek Golf & Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6903 yards
Slope 130
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6903 yards
|72.1
|130
|Black/Blue
|72
|6589 yards
|70.8
|124
|Blue
|72
|6238 yards
|69.0
|120
|Blue (W)
|72
|6238 yards
|74.7
|128
|Blue/Grey
|72
|6015 yards
|67.7
|115
|Blue/Grey (W)
|72
|6015 yards
|73.3
|124
|Grey
|72
|5529 yards
|65.9
|106
|Grey (W)
|72
|5529 yards
|70.8
|119
|Grey/White
|72
|5155 yards
|64.0
|103
|Grey/White (W)
|72
|5155 yards
|68.8
|112
|White
|72
|4699 yards
|62.1
|99
|White (W)
|72
|4699 yards
|66.2
|105
|Astor
|72
|3653 yards
|58.7
|92
|Astor (W)
|72
|3653 yards
|60.1
|98
Scorecard for Astor Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.1/130
|426
|148
|447
|552
|360
|171
|429
|566
|382
|3481
|414
|339
|205
|522
|434
|157
|573
|393
|385
|3422
|6903
|Black/Blue M: 70.8/124
|395
|148
|403
|552
|322
|171
|378
|520
|382
|3271
|414
|303
|205
|522
|391
|157
|573
|393
|360
|3318
|6589
|Blue M: 69.0/120 W: 74.7/128
|395
|124
|403
|509
|322
|152
|378
|520
|337
|3140
|365
|303
|174
|503
|391
|137
|518
|347
|360
|3098
|6238
|Blue/Grey M: 67.7/115 W: 73.3/124
|351
|124
|403
|473
|322
|152
|378
|520
|289
|3012
|365
|267
|157
|503
|391
|137
|518
|347
|318
|3003
|6015
|Grey M: 65.9/106 W: 70.8/119
|351
|109
|367
|473
|283
|135
|335
|467
|289
|2809
|324
|267
|157
|446
|340
|113
|467
|288
|318
|2720
|5529
|Grey/White M: 64.0/103 W: 68.8/112
|307
|92
|367
|411
|241
|135
|335
|467
|289
|2644
|324
|219
|157
|446
|340
|91
|419
|288
|264
|2548
|5192
|White M: 62.1/99 W: 66.2/105
|307
|92
|321
|411
|241
|111
|276
|408
|246
|2413
|259
|219
|121
|384
|284
|91
|419
|245
|264
|2286
|4699
|Astor M: 58.7/92 W: 60.1/98
|241
|70
|265
|275
|196
|83
|218
|318
|194
|1860
|185
|179
|84
|310
|237
|70
|340
|179
|209
|1793
|3653
|Handicap
|3
|17
|1
|9
|15
|13
|5
|7
|11
|6
|16
|10
|12
|4
|18
|8
|14
|2
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|5
|17
|1
|9
|15
|11
|7
|3
|13
|10
|16
|12
|8
|2
|18
|4
|14
|6
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Architect Chris Wilczynski (2023)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout