Astor Creek Golf & Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6903 yards
Slope 130
Rating 72.1
Book a Tee Time at
Astor Creek Country Club
Powered by GolfNow.com
Book a Tee Time
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6903 yards 72.1 130
Black/Blue 72 6589 yards 70.8 124
Blue 72 6238 yards 69.0 120
Blue (W) 72 6238 yards 74.7 128
Blue/Grey 72 6015 yards 67.7 115
Blue/Grey (W) 72 6015 yards 73.3 124
Grey 72 5529 yards 65.9 106
Grey (W) 72 5529 yards 70.8 119
Grey/White 72 5155 yards 64.0 103
Grey/White (W) 72 5155 yards 68.8 112
White 72 4699 yards 62.1 99
White (W) 72 4699 yards 66.2 105
Astor 72 3653 yards 58.7 92
Astor (W) 72 3653 yards 60.1 98
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Astor Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 72.1/130 426 148 447 552 360 171 429 566 382 3481 414 339 205 522 434 157 573 393 385 3422 6903
Black/Blue M: 70.8/124 395 148 403 552 322 171 378 520 382 3271 414 303 205 522 391 157 573 393 360 3318 6589
Blue M: 69.0/120 W: 74.7/128 395 124 403 509 322 152 378 520 337 3140 365 303 174 503 391 137 518 347 360 3098 6238
Blue/Grey M: 67.7/115 W: 73.3/124 351 124 403 473 322 152 378 520 289 3012 365 267 157 503 391 137 518 347 318 3003 6015
Grey M: 65.9/106 W: 70.8/119 351 109 367 473 283 135 335 467 289 2809 324 267 157 446 340 113 467 288 318 2720 5529
Grey/White M: 64.0/103 W: 68.8/112 307 92 367 411 241 135 335 467 289 2644 324 219 157 446 340 91 419 288 264 2548 5192
White M: 62.1/99 W: 66.2/105 307 92 321 411 241 111 276 408 246 2413 259 219 121 384 284 91 419 245 264 2286 4699
Astor M: 58.7/92 W: 60.1/98 241 70 265 275 196 83 218 318 194 1860 185 179 84 310 237 70 340 179 209 1793 3653
Handicap 3 17 1 9 15 13 5 7 11 6 16 10 12 4 18 8 14 2
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 72
Handicap (W) 5 17 1 9 15 11 7 3 13 10 16 12 8 2 18 4 14 6

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Architect Chris Wilczynski (2023)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

