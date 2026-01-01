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Basingstoke Golf Club

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About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6842 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.9
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Basingstoke Golf Club
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Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Tee 68 72 6842 yards 72.9 123
Tee 63 72 6384 yards 70.6 119
Tee 63 (W) 73 6384 yards 76.7 132
Tee 60 72 6087 yards 69.5 115
Tee 60 (W) 73 6087 yards 75.0 129
Tee 55 72 5540 yards 66.4 110
Tee 55 (W) 73 5540 yards 72.0 123
Tee 37 72 3772 yards 59.4 88
Tee 37 (W) 73 3772 yards 61.4 99
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Basingstoke Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Tee 68 M: 72.9/123 375 412 338 495 167 527 280 191 478 3263 359 208 450 432 370 568 231 510 451 3579 6842
Tee 63 M: 70.6/119 W: 76.7/132 363 403 328 486 138 491 266 155 405 3035 354 189 416 404 359 543 177 497 410 3349 6384
Tee 60 M: 69.5/115 W: 75.0/129 353 376 309 479 133 479 242 135 389 2895 317 170 412 399 316 517 172 488 401 3192 6087
Tee 55 M: 66.4/110 W: 72.0/123 309 369 292 451 112 451 237 115 349 2685 283 137 385 357 281 462 145 435 370 2855 5540
Handicap 12 4 16 6 14 8 18 10 2 13 9 1 7 15 3 11 17 5
Par 4 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 5 4 36 72
Handicap (W) 10 2 16 8 14 6 12 18 4 15 11 17 3 9 1 7 13 5

Course Details

Year Built 2026
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Weller Designs (2026)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies No
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Standard Golf Attire
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