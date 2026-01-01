Basingstoke Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6842 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.9
Book a Tee Time at
Basingstoke Golf Club
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|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Tee 68
|72
|6842 yards
|72.9
|123
|Tee 63
|72
|6384 yards
|70.6
|119
|Tee 63 (W)
|73
|6384 yards
|76.7
|132
|Tee 60
|72
|6087 yards
|69.5
|115
|Tee 60 (W)
|73
|6087 yards
|75.0
|129
|Tee 55
|72
|5540 yards
|66.4
|110
|Tee 55 (W)
|73
|5540 yards
|72.0
|123
|Tee 37
|72
|3772 yards
|59.4
|88
|Tee 37 (W)
|73
|3772 yards
|61.4
|99
Scorecard for Basingstoke Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Tee 68 M: 72.9/123
|375
|412
|338
|495
|167
|527
|280
|191
|478
|3263
|359
|208
|450
|432
|370
|568
|231
|510
|451
|3579
|6842
|Tee 63 M: 70.6/119 W: 76.7/132
|363
|403
|328
|486
|138
|491
|266
|155
|405
|3035
|354
|189
|416
|404
|359
|543
|177
|497
|410
|3349
|6384
|Tee 60 M: 69.5/115 W: 75.0/129
|353
|376
|309
|479
|133
|479
|242
|135
|389
|2895
|317
|170
|412
|399
|316
|517
|172
|488
|401
|3192
|6087
|Tee 55 M: 66.4/110 W: 72.0/123
|309
|369
|292
|451
|112
|451
|237
|115
|349
|2685
|283
|137
|385
|357
|281
|462
|145
|435
|370
|2855
|5540
|Handicap
|12
|4
|16
|6
|14
|8
|18
|10
|2
|13
|9
|1
|7
|15
|3
|11
|17
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|10
|2
|16
|8
|14
|6
|12
|18
|4
|15
|11
|17
|3
|9
|1
|7
|13
|5
Course Details
Year Built 2026
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Weller Designs (2026)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies No
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Standard Golf Attire
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Course Layout