Smash Golf

About
Holes 9
Par 35
Length 3221 yds
Rating 34.35
Slope 117
Type Public
Style Parkland
Course Details
Rentals & Services
Golf Carts
GPS
Pull Carts
Caddies
Golf Clubs
Practice & Instruction
Driving Range
Bunker
Golf School Academy
Golf Simulator
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Indoor Practice
Putting Green
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted
Metal Spikes
Fivesomes Allowed
Single Allowed
Walking Allowed
Dress code Smart Casual Golf Attire
Year Built 2026
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year Round
Annual
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Golf Packages
England’s Royal Golf Package
FROM $587 (USD)
SOUTHPORT | Experience outstanding golf along England’s golf coast with a tour of some of the most famous courses England has to offer. Take on the 3 Royal courses, including Royal Lytham & St Annes and Royal Birkdale which are 2 of only 3 golf clubs to have hosted The Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and The Open. All from a convenient central location, this trip is definitely a must do for any links golf enthusiast!
The Open 2026 Package
Pricing Not Yet Available
ENGLAND | In 2026 the prestigious Open Championship returns to England and the legendary Royal Birkdale, which has hosted the event on ten occasions and become one of the most renowned and challenging venues. Enjoy lodging in the local area, tee times at world-class golf courses on England’s Golf Coast, and tickets to The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
Dublin Links Golf Package
FROM $427 (USD)
DUBLIN, IRELAND | Enjoy 7 nights' accommodations at the Grand Hotel Malahide and 5 rounds of golf at County Louth Golf Club (Baltray), Portmarnock Old Golf Club, The Island Golf Club, Royal Dublin Golf Club, and Portmarnock Links at Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links.
Northern Ireland & Dublin Classic Golf Tour
FROM $487 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Tour across Northern Ireland and Dublin for a sensational 10 nights, playing an array of golf courses each one with something unique to offer. Play the best course in the world at Royal County Down, experience the 3 Royals throughout your trip, and take in the sensational views at Castlerock and The Island Golf Club. This tour isn’t short of outstanding golf combined with iconic cities and should definitely be on your golf bucket list!
Royal County Down Golf Package
FROM $577 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 7 nights bed & breakfast at the Slieve Donard Resort and 5 rounds of golf at Annesley Links at Royal County Down Golf Club, Ardglass Golf Club, Championship Links at Royal Country Down Golf Club (x2 rounds), and Royal Belfast Golf Club.