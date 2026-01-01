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Smash Golf

Old, Shrewsbury Rd, Morda, Oswestry SY11 4JF, England
+44 1691 671246
Course Website
Smash Golf
A view from Smash Golf. Smash Golf
Smash Golf
A view from Smash Golf. Smash Golf

About

Holes 9
Par 35
Length 3221 yds
Rating 34.35
Slope 117
Type Public
Style Parkland
Course Layout
Tees
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

Golf Carts
GPS
Pull Carts
Caddies
Golf Clubs

Practice & Instruction

Driving Range
Bunker
Golf School Academy
Golf Simulator
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Indoor Practice
Putting Green

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted
Metal Spikes
Fivesomes Allowed
Single Allowed
Walking Allowed
Dress code Smart Casual Golf Attire
Year Built 2026
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year Round
Annual
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Golf Packages
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SOUTHPORT | Experience outstanding golf along England’s golf coast with a tour of some of the most famous courses England has to offer. Take on the 3 Royal courses, including Royal Lytham & St Annes and Royal Birkdale which are 2 of only 3 golf clubs to have hosted The Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and The Open. All from a convenient central location, this trip is definitely a must do for any links golf enthusiast!
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The Open 2026 Package

Pricing Not Yet Available
ENGLAND | In 2026 the prestigious Open Championship returns to England and the legendary Royal Birkdale, which has hosted the event on ten occasions and become one of the most renowned and challenging venues. Enjoy lodging in the local area, tee times at world-class golf courses on England’s Golf Coast, and tickets to The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
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NORTHERN IRELAND | Tour across Northern Ireland and Dublin for a sensational 10 nights, playing an array of golf courses each one with something unique to offer. Play the best course in the world at Royal County Down, experience the 3 Royals throughout your trip, and take in the sensational views at Castlerock and The Island Golf Club. This tour isn’t short of outstanding golf combined with iconic cities and should definitely be on your golf bucket list!
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