Ronan Valley Golf Course
About
Holes 10
Par N/A
Length N/A
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Style Parkland
Course Details
Rentals & Services
Pull Carts
Golf Clubs
Practice & Instruction
Golf Simulator
Indoor Practice
Policies
Walking Allowed
Year Built 1997
Golf Season Year round
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
Be the first to leave a review
Nearby Courses
Castledawson, County Londonderry
Semi-Private
4.7120612951 out of 5 stars
78
Cookstown, County Tyrone
Semi-Private
4.4986928105 out of 5 stars
55
Ballymena, County Antrim
Public
3.5329500221 out of 5 stars
86
Kilrea, County Londonderry
Semi-Private
4.559253526 out of 5 stars
63
Antrim, County Antrim
Semi-Private
4.5296541694 out of 5 stars
123
Antrim, County Antrim
Semi-Private
4.1946902655 out of 5 stars
113
Dungannon, County Tyrone
Semi-Private
4.1757735352 out of 5 stars
38
Ballymena, County Antrim
Semi-Private
3.7141965754 out of 5 stars
85
Golf Packages
Notable Northern Ireland Golf Tour
FROM $627 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 7 nights accommodations with breakfast included (4 nights in Bushmills and 3 nights in Newcastle) and 5 rounds of golf at Royal Portrush – Dunluce Course, Portstewart – Strand Course, Castlerock, Ardglass, and Royal County Down – Championship Course.
Royal Portrush Golf Package
FROM $337 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy up to 7 nights accommodations at Portrush Atlantic Hotel or Bushmills Inn Hotel and up to 5 rounds at Royal Portrush - Valley Course, Royal Portrush - Dunluce Course, Castlerock Golf Club, Ballycastle Golf Course, The Riverside Course, and Portstewart - Strand Course.
Royal County Down Golf Package
FROM $577 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 7 nights bed & breakfast at the Slieve Donard Resort and 5 rounds of golf at Annesley Links at Royal County Down Golf Club, Ardglass Golf Club, Championship Links at Royal Country Down Golf Club (x2 rounds), and Royal Belfast Golf Club.
Ballyliffin & Rosapenna Golf Package
FROM $407 (USD)
NORTHWEST IRELAND | Experience first-class links layouts at Ballyliffin Golf Club, playing 2 championship courses, this trip sure won’t be short of quality golf. Alongside a round on St Patricks Links and Old Tom Morris Links at Rosapenna, you’ll be thrilled coming home to the wonderful spa at Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel. Spend your days out playing and your evenings relaxing with this package in North West Ireland.
Dublin Links Golf Package
FROM $427 (USD)
DUBLIN, IRELAND | Enjoy 7 nights' accommodations at the Grand Hotel Malahide and 5 rounds of golf at County Louth Golf Club (Baltray), Portmarnock Old Golf Club, The Island Golf Club, Royal Dublin Golf Club, and Portmarnock Links at Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links.
Featured Content