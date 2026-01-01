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Ronan Valley Golf Course

61 Ballyronan Rd, Magherafelt, Northern Ireland, BT45 6EW
+44 (0) 2879 300400
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Ronan Valley GC
A view of a green surrounded by tricky bunkers at Ronan Valley Golf Course. Ronan Valley GC
Ronan Valley GC
A view of a hole at Ronan Valley Golf Course. Ronan Valley GC

About

Holes 10
Par N/A
Length N/A
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Style Parkland
Course Layout
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

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Pull Carts
Golf Clubs

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Golf Simulator
Indoor Practice

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Walking Allowed
Year Built 1997
Golf Season Year round
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Golf Packages
Castlerock Golf Course

Notable Northern Ireland Golf Tour

FROM $627 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 7 nights accommodations with breakfast included (4 nights in Bushmills and 3 nights in Newcastle) and 5 rounds of golf at Royal Portrush – Dunluce Course, Portstewart – Strand Course, Castlerock, Ardglass, and Royal County Down – Championship Course.
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Royal Portrush Golf Package

FROM $337 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy up to 7 nights accommodations at Portrush Atlantic Hotel or Bushmills Inn Hotel and up to 5 rounds at Royal Portrush - Valley Course, Royal Portrush - Dunluce Course, Castlerock Golf Club, Ballycastle Golf Course, The Riverside Course, and Portstewart - Strand Course.
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Royal County Down Golf Package

FROM $577 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 7 nights bed & breakfast at the Slieve Donard Resort and 5 rounds of golf at Annesley Links at Royal County Down Golf Club, Ardglass Golf Club, Championship Links at Royal Country Down Golf Club (x2 rounds), and Royal Belfast Golf Club.
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Ballyliffin & Rosapenna Golf Package

FROM $407 (USD)
NORTHWEST IRELAND | Experience first-class links layouts at Ballyliffin Golf Club, playing 2 championship courses, this trip sure won’t be short of quality golf. Alongside a round on St Patricks Links and Old Tom Morris Links at Rosapenna, you’ll be thrilled coming home to the wonderful spa at Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel. Spend your days out playing and your evenings relaxing with this package in North West Ireland.
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Dublin Links Golf Package

FROM $427 (USD)
DUBLIN, IRELAND | Enjoy 7 nights' accommodations at the Grand Hotel Malahide and 5 rounds of golf at County Louth Golf Club (Baltray), Portmarnock Old Golf Club, The Island Golf Club, Royal Dublin Golf Club, and Portmarnock Links at Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links.
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