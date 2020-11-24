About Boulder

If you thought that hiking, biking, and watching a concert all in the same place was impossible, think again. When you come to Boulder, visiting Red Rocks is a must. You can hike the trails and bike the terrain, and in the evening, come back to the Red Rocks Amphitheater. The venue is literally in the middle of the mountains and unlike anything you’ve ever seen.



Not only is Colorado a great destination to go skiing and snowboarding, but it’s a great place to veg out and relax. The Boulder Reservoir is nearly 700-acres of land with a beach front, biking trails and so much more. It’s a great place to have a picnic, or even take your boat out on the water.



If you’re looking for a great course to play golf, The Omni Golf Course gives you some options. With three different nine-hole courses averaging 3,500 yards, it’s up to you as to which of the three courses you’d like to play. They also have a restaurant that’s always serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.



If you’re a bit of a history geek, playing golf at Fossil Trace is a must. You can see prehistoric fossils near the 12th green, and several other remnants from history. Who knows, you might make a discovery that’s yet to be seen by the public!