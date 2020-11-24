Boulder

IRONMAN Boulder
IRONMAN Boulder
Boulder, Colorado
Articles about this destination from our expert editorial staff
Chicago Area Golf Courses Re-Open Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Articles
2 Min Read
Golf in 2020 told in 10 stories
A time capsule for an unprecedented year in the golf world.
By Golf Advisor Staff
2020-treasure-coast-am.jpeg
Articles
5 Min Read
In spite of COVID, competitive golf hit its stride in 2020
Golf’s resurgence can be seen in the success of grassroots competitive events.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
U.S. Open - Final Round
Articles
2 Min Read
5 biggest golf fashion statements in 2020
What golfers wear from head (hoodies) to toe (black socks) made headlines this year.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Boyne Highlands - fall and winter seasons
Articles
9 Min Read
The 25 best U.S. golf and ski resorts
Play golf and ski at these unique mountain resorts to enjoy the best of summer and winter recreation.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Jean Van de Velde of France
Articles
4 Min Read
Where to watch golf films and TV series on major streaming services
Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu each have titles for golfers.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Casa de Campo - Teeth of the Dog G.C. - 5th
Articles
1 Min Read
8 great winter golf packages
While you're hunkered down this holiday season, start dreaming and planning for an epic 2021 getaway.
By Golf Advisor Staff
gator-trace-7-green-cgt.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
The joy of discovery is a precious and Cool Golf Thing
Compelling golf is just around the corner.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Cutters' Ridge GC at Manistee National Golf & Resort
Articles
2 Min Read
Want to name two golf courses and win $10,000? Now's your chance.
Golf course news and notes: December, 2020.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Sandestin Golf Resort - family golf
Articlesgolfpass
7 Min Read
Our guide to finding America's best family-friendly golf resorts
Whatever your family wants to do outside of golf, there's a resort to match.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Ko'olau Golf Club - hole 15
Articles
4 Min Read
The 10 best golf courses to close in 2020
It was a boom year for golf in America but not all courses made it.
By Jason Scott Deegan
The Broadmoor Colorado
Destination Trip Planners
We've curated our best content on the top golf destinations worldwide.
The best holes at Tiburon Golf Club's Gold Course
Video
4:43
The best holes at Tiburon Golf Club's Gold Course
Golf Channel's Robert Damron and Paige Mackenzie discuss their favorite holes at the Gold Course at Tiburon Golf Club, host of the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship.
The most notable courses to close in 2020
Video
6:05
The most notable courses to close in 2020
Jason Deegan looks back on how 2020 affected golf course closures in the U.S. and discusses his yearly top 10 list.
Ryder Cup 1999: Leonard's putt at Brookline
Video
3:03
Ryder Cup 1999: Leonard's putt at Brookline
Live From crew discuss Justin Leonard's putt on the 17th hole at Brookline during Sunday's singles matches at the 1999 Ryder Cup.
How Champions GC got its two courses ready for 2020 U.S. Women's Open
Articles
2:49
How Champions GC got its two courses ready for 2020 U.S. Women's Open
Champions Club Director of Agronomy Chris Ortmeier talks about how his staff prepared to host the 2020 U.S. Women's Open across 36 holes.
Sneak Peek: Hualalai's Golf Hale debuts in March, 2020
Video
1:38
Sneak Peek: Hualalai's Golf Hale debuts in March, 2020
Check out the brand new Hualalai Golf Hale at the Four Seasons Resort and private club on Hawaii's Big Island. It houses instruction, club fitttng and entertainment.
Latest destination videos
Round Trip Feature: Omni Barton Creek in Austin
Video
4:48
Round Trip Feature: Omni Barton Creek in Austin
Just minutes west of downtown Austin is the legendary Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. Following an extensive renovation and expansion in 2019, this Texas Hill Country getaway is better than ever and will host the PGA Professional Championship in 2022.
Videogolfpass
4:28
Ultimate Itinerary: San Antonio
Kira K. Dixon takes you on a five-day tour of the best San Antonio, Texas has to offer, from golf to attractions and restaurants.
Ultimate Itinerary: Myrtle Beach
Videogolfpass
6:12
Ultimate Itinerary: Myrtle Beach
What is the best way to experience the Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand on a golf trip? Check out Tim Gavrich's 5-day Ultimate Itinerary featuring the best golf courses, restaurants and lodging. Enjoy!
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Central Oregon
Video
22:03
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Central Oregon
Travel with Matt Ginella to Central Oregon in an all-new Golf Advisor Round Trip: Central Oregon. He visits such acclaimed courses as Pronghorn, Sunriver and Tetherow and goes off-course and whitewater rafting.
Ultimate Itinerary: Colorado
Videogolfpass
4:36
Ultimate Itinerary: Colorado
Senior Writer Jason Scott Deegan showcases the best of Rocky Mountain Golf with his five-day Ultimate Itinerary to Colorado, featuring scenic resort golf on both sides of the Continental Divide.
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Whistler
Video
26:23
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Whistler
Matt Ginella tees it up with Olympic gold medal winners, Marielle Thompson and Seth Wescott, learns how to throw and axe, hits the mountain bike trails, and faces his fear of heights on the record‑breaking Peak to Peak Whistler Gondola.
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Palm Beaches
Video
22:04
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Palm Beaches
Host Kira K. Dixon visits Florida's Palm Beaches to play golf on some local gems, including the famed Champion Course at PGA National and the oceanside Palm Beach Par 3. Other adventures include learning about local wildlife, wake‑boarding, and Polo, as Kira discovers the Palm Beaches.
Ultimate Itinerary: Dublin, Ireland
Videogolfpass
4:03
Ultimate Itinerary: Dublin, Ireland
GOLFPASS members, come along on our five-day itinerary to Ireland's largest city of Dublin, home of Guiness, great pubs and hotels, and excellent links golf. You're just a short drive from great Northern Ireland links as well! Let us show you the way to five unforgettable days on the Emerald Isle.
Ultimate Itinerary: Palm Beaches
Videogolfpass
22:03
Ultimate Itinerary: Palm Beaches
GOLFPASS members: Here is your Ultimate Itinerary to Palm Beaches, featuring excellent oceanfront golf and much more. See what you can do over five days in this Florida paradise!
Brunswick Plantation
Grand Strand Golf Trips From $79 Per Night Per Golfer
From $79
Valid dates: Nov 24, 2020 - Mar 13, 2021
We’ll help you book the perfect golf package for your visit to the beach! Featured courses include Brunswick Plantation, Eagles Nest, Whispering Pines & River Hills. Mix and match to your liking!
Fall Indulge Yourself Golf Package- Tubac Golf Resort & Spa
From $279
Valid dates: Nov 01, 2020 - Nov 30, 2020
Whether your handicap is high or low you’ll find golf at the Tubac Golf Resort both challenging and enjoyable. Made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1996 movie “Tin Cup” the Tubac Golf Course is considered to be the “Jewell of the Southern Arizona Golf Courses”
The Lodge at Ventana Canyon Golf Course
Ventana Canyon - Fall Golf Getaway Package
From $299
Valid dates: Oct 01, 2020 - Nov 22, 2020
Our Fall Golf Getaway Package starts at $299 per night, Sun.-Thu. or $329 per night, Fri. & Sat. for 2 golfers in a one-bedroom suite.
Sea Island
Sea Island
Sea Island is the only resort in the world to receive Forbes Five-Stars 12 years in a row and is home to three championship golf courses, including Seaside and Plantation, site of the PGA TOUR’s RSM Classic.
Arizona Golf Resort Golf Course
Tee Time It Up and Wine It Down
From $222
Valid dates: Oct 01, 2020 - Dec 31, 2020
Accommodation for two, 1 night, at Arizona Golf Resort in King Suite Welcome refreshing homemade Ice Tea at Club 425 Golf for two, at our 18 hole golf course, 6700 yards from blue tees, "ready to play" Bermuda grass and our enhanced golf carts Two glasses of wine at Club 45
Sun at The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort Stay & Play Package with MGM Resorts
From $119
Valid dates: Sep 01, 2020 - Feb 28, 2021
The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort is proud to partner with MGM Resorts to provide you with an incredible Las Vegas trip.
Kingsmill Resort
Tour Legacy Package
From $216
Valid dates: Aug 31, 2020 - Sep 30, 2020
Kingsmill Resort is celebrating 37 years of tour legacy with this special rate!
RSR
Red Sky Ranch
Nestled in the heart of the Colorado Rockies, Red Sky Golf Club’s Tom Fazio and Greg Norman courses are consistently ranked at the top of their class. Both courses feature dramatic mountain views from greens surrounded by aspen forests, wildflower meadows and sage covered hills. Guests at Beaver Creek and Vail Resort’s lodging properties enjoy coveted access to the courses of Red Sky Golf Club.
Sea Marsh Coastal Lodge at Sea Palms
Unlimited Golf Package at Sea Palms
From $214
Valid dates: Sep 08, 2020 - Sep 27, 2020
Guests of Sea Marsh Coastal Lodge at Sea Palms can enjoy unlimited golf on our newly reimagined 18-hole championship golf course, offering a challenging track with charming views of the Golden Isles.
Silverado Resort and Spa
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Valid dates: Aug 27, 2020 - Dec 31, 2020
Play Unlimited Golf on Our Championship Courses. Challenge yourself on our PGA course, home of the Safeway Open with our Unlimited Golf Package.
The Pointe Golf Club
Fall Golf at its Best Package
From $329
Valid dates: Sep 07, 2020 - Dec 30, 2020
Enjoy 2 nights lodging at The Golf Village Cottages at Kilmarlic and play 3 rounds of golf at The Pointe Golf Club, The Carolina Club and Kilmarlic Golf Club, starting from $329 per person.
Reynolds
Reynolds Lake Oconee
Located between Atlanta and Augusta, Reynolds Lake Oconee is home to six truly distinctive golf experiences all in one location. Along the shores of Lake Oconee, five legendary architects have left their signatures providing club members, residents and guests a unique and memorable experience.
Nags Head Golf Links
Beach Blast Package
From $299
Valid dates: Sep 07, 2020 - Dec 30, 2020
Enjoy 2 nights accommodation at Hilton Garden Inn and play 2 rounds of golf at The Currituck Club and Nags Head Golf Links, starting from $299.00 per person.
