Boulder
Boulder, Colorado
-
About BoulderIf you thought that hiking, biking, and watching a concert all in the same place was impossible, think again. When you come to Boulder, visiting Red Rocks is a must. You can hike the trails and bike the terrain, and in the evening, come back to the Red Rocks Amphitheater. The venue is literally in the middle of the mountains and unlike anything you’ve ever seen.
Not only is Colorado a great destination to go skiing and snowboarding, but it’s a great place to veg out and relax. The Boulder Reservoir is nearly 700-acres of land with a beach front, biking trails and so much more. It’s a great place to have a picnic, or even take your boat out on the water.
If you’re looking for a great course to play golf, The Omni Golf Course gives you some options. With three different nine-hole courses averaging 3,500 yards, it’s up to you as to which of the three courses you’d like to play. They also have a restaurant that’s always serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
If you’re a bit of a history geek, playing golf at Fossil Trace is a must. You can see prehistoric fossils near the 12th green, and several other remnants from history. Who knows, you might make a discovery that’s yet to be seen by the public!
-
Nestled in the heart of the Colorado Rockies, Red Sky Golf Club’s Tom Fazio course merges spectacular vistas of Vail's Back Bowls with a variety of terrain to gratify players of all skill levels. Players make their way through open sage covered hills, dense aspen forest and around a highland lake. Guests at Beaver Creek and Vail Resort’s lodging properties enjoy coveted access to the Fazio and Norman courses of Red Sky Golf Club.
-
Consistently ranked at the top of its class, Red Sky Golf Club’s Greg Norman course features dramatic mountain views from greens surrounded by aspen forests, wildflower meadows and sage covered hills. This 7,580-yard (Par 72) course enjoys the Vail Valley's finest sunsets silhouetting the majesty of Castle Peak. Guests at Beaver Creek and Vail Resort’s lodging properties enjoy coveted access to the courses of Red Sky Golf Club.
Top Rated Golf Courses in Boulder AreaCourses with the highest golfer ratings (minimum 10 reviews to qualify)
-
-
Brighton, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.691176470613
-
Denver, ColoradoPublic4.674505882433
-
Denver, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.598166666719
-
-
Longmont, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.5396294118120
-
Denver, ColoradoMunicipal4.474441176547
-
Broomfield, ColoradoResort
-
Longmont, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.4523411765348
-
Denver, ColoradoPublic4.392741176594
-
-
-
Boulder, ColoradoPublic4.0344882353120
-
Boulder, ColoradoPrivate
-
Boulder, ColoradoPrivate
-
Niwot, ColoradoPrivate4.758
-
Niwot, ColoradoPublic3.033333333345
-
Louisville, ColoradoPublic4.328571428632
-
-
Broomfield, ColoradoResort
-
Broomfield, ColoradoResort
-
Broomfield, ColoradoResort
-
Westminster, ColoradoMunicipal4.35294117659
-
Arvada, ColoradoPublic3.5719764706100
-
Broomfield, ColoradoPublic3.8493166667148
-
Broomfield, ColoradoPublic4.3655705882108
-
Broomfield, ColoradoSemi-Private2.966524
-
Erie, ColoradoPublic3.0475529412349
-
Longmont, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.2027647059212
-
Longmont, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.5396294118120
-
-
Arvada, ColoradoPublic
-
Arvada, ColoradoPublic
-
Longmont, ColoradoPrivate
-
Arvada, ColoradoPublic/Municipal3.984133333365
-
Westminster, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.72547647068
-
Westminster, ColoradoPublic3.91666666673
-
Westminster, ColoradoPublic3.9638529412299
-
Westminster, ColoradoPublic4.2400058824218
-
Westminster, ColoradoPrivate/Resort4.01
-
Westminster, ColoradoPublic4.0073411765107
-
Arvada, ColoradoPublic3.01958823535
-
Arvada, ColoradoPublic3.01958823535
-
Thornton, ColoradoPublic/Municipal3.9549529412179
-
Longmont, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.4523411765348
-
Golden, ColoradoPublic3.461235294191
-
Golden, ColoradoPrivate
-
Longmont, ColoradoMunicipal3.520848
-
Golden, ColoradoMunicipal3.658276470624
-
Denver, ColoradoMunicipal4.474441176547
-
Firestone, ColoradoPublic4.07
-
Thornton, ColoradoSemi-Private4.1669529412544
-
Brighton, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.722254
-
Brighton, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.691176470613
-
Lakewood, ColoradoPrivate
-
Berthoud, ColoradoPrivate3.70588235298
-
Evergreen, ColoradoPrivate
-
Denver, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.598166666719
-
Denver, ColoradoPublic3.4327245
-
Denver, ColoradoPrivate
-
Lakewood, ColoradoPublic/Municipal
-
Lakewood, ColoradoPublic/Municipal
-
Lakewood, ColoradoPublic/Municipal
-
Fort Lupton, ColoradoMunicipal4.1111764706301
-
Commerce City, ColoradoPublic/Municipal3.5974117647114
-
Denver, ColoradoPrivate
-
Lakewood, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.34311764716
-
Evergreen, ColoradoPublic/Municipal3.572058823531
-
Estes Park, ColoradoPublic/Municipal3.85714285713
-
Denver, ColoradoPublic3.9839188
-
Denver, ColoradoPublic4.674505882433
-
Denver, ColoradoMunicipal3.951429411839
-
Loveland, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.85294117657
-
Denver, ColoradoPublic4.392741176594
-
Denver, ColoradoPrivate
-
Morrison, ColoradoPrivate
-
Denver, ColoradoMunicipal3.47058823537
-
Denver, ColoradoPrivate
-
Estes Park, ColoradoPublic4.01
-
Englewood, ColoradoMunicipal3.8436176471103
-
Englewood, ColoradoMunicipal3.8436176471103
-
Loveland, ColoradoPublic/Municipal4.02
-
Aurora, ColoradoPublic4.254935294112
-
Loveland, ColoradoPublic/Municipal3.88235294127
-
Littleton, ColoradoPublic4.0416352941162
-
Denver, ColoradoSemi-Private3.736888235349
-
Aurora, ColoradoPublic
-
Offers ()
From $79
Valid dates: Nov 24, 2020 - Mar 13, 2021
We’ll help you book the perfect golf package for your visit to the beach! Featured courses include Brunswick Plantation, Eagles Nest, Whispering Pines & River Hills. Mix and match to your liking!
From $279
Valid dates: Nov 01, 2020 - Nov 30, 2020
Whether your handicap is high or low you’ll find golf at the Tubac Golf Resort both challenging and enjoyable. Made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1996 movie “Tin Cup” the Tubac Golf Course is considered to be the “Jewell of the Southern Arizona Golf Courses”
From $299
Valid dates: Oct 01, 2020 - Nov 22, 2020
Our Fall Golf Getaway Package starts at $299 per night, Sun.-Thu. or $329 per night, Fri. & Sat. for 2 golfers in a one-bedroom suite.
Sea Island is the only resort in the world to receive Forbes Five-Stars 12 years in a row and is home to three championship golf courses, including Seaside and Plantation, site of the PGA TOUR’s RSM Classic.
From $222
Valid dates: Oct 01, 2020 - Dec 31, 2020
Accommodation for two, 1 night, at Arizona Golf Resort in King Suite Welcome refreshing homemade Ice Tea at Club 425 Golf for two, at our 18 hole golf course, 6700 yards from blue tees, "ready to play" Bermuda grass and our enhanced golf carts Two glasses of wine at Club 45
From $119
Valid dates: Sep 01, 2020 - Feb 28, 2021
The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort is proud to partner with MGM Resorts to provide you with an incredible Las Vegas trip.
From $216
Valid dates: Aug 31, 2020 - Sep 30, 2020
Kingsmill Resort is celebrating 37 years of tour legacy with this special rate!
From $214
Valid dates: Sep 08, 2020 - Sep 27, 2020
Guests of Sea Marsh Coastal Lodge at Sea Palms can enjoy unlimited golf on our newly reimagined 18-hole championship golf course, offering a challenging track with charming views of the Golden Isles.
From $489
Valid dates: Aug 27, 2020 - Dec 31, 2020
Play Unlimited Golf on Our Championship Courses. Challenge yourself on our PGA course, home of the Safeway Open with our Unlimited Golf Package.
From $329
Valid dates: Sep 07, 2020 - Dec 30, 2020
Enjoy 2 nights lodging at The Golf Village Cottages at Kilmarlic and play 3 rounds of golf at The Pointe Golf Club, The Carolina Club and Kilmarlic Golf Club, starting from $329 per person.
Located between Atlanta and Augusta, Reynolds Lake Oconee is home to six truly distinctive golf experiences all in one location. Along the shores of Lake Oconee, five legendary architects have left their signatures providing club members, residents and guests a unique and memorable experience.
From $299
Valid dates: Sep 07, 2020 - Dec 30, 2020
Enjoy 2 nights accommodation at Hilton Garden Inn and play 2 rounds of golf at The Currituck Club and Nags Head Golf Links, starting from $299.00 per person.