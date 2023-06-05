5 bunker tips for beginner golfers

If you just started playing golf or the sight of your ball rolling into a bunker is soul crushing, these bunker tips are for you.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot

The dreaded sand trap!

For many beginner golfers, it’s a scary and uncomfortable place to hit your ball. Deep bunkers can be impossible to get out of and sometimes require the hand wedge after multiple failed attempts with the sand wedge. This is all understandable. The proper technique on sand shots is unique and difficult to trust at first. But if you learn about strategy, the faults you should avoid and take a little time to practice, you should be able to get your ball from the sand to somewhere green in just one attempt.

Here we have compiled 5 great bunker tips for beginner golfers that will help eliminate the fear of sand traps.

1. Bunker Fundamentals

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Greenside Bunker Fundamentals

The fundamentals on bunker shots are more important than any other shot. Aimee Cho quickly runs through the setup and strategy needed to get out of the sand. She also demonstrates a drill to help you turn your upper body through the ball after impact to make sure you don’t de-accelerate.

2. Stop Chunking Bunker Shots

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Stop Chunking Bunker Shots

You may have heard you need to hit an inch, or even 2 inches, behind the ball on bunker shots. As Nathalie mentions, that advice comes from good intentions, but too much sand will lead to chunking bunker shots over and over again. Keep your hands back at setup and “toss the club under the ball” to improve your bunker shots.

Hitting closer to the ball with a fast swing can be scary. We don’t want to launch a ball towards the group standing on the next tee or the folks enjoying their lunch on the patio behind the 9th green (yes, that example is personal and makes me cringe when I think about it.) Given this, I encourage you to practice bunker shots on a hole where there is nothing worrisome behind the green. Take a big swing and vary the amount you hit try to hit behind the ball. It will be quite enlightening.

3. Bunker Keys with Clay Ballard

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Bunker Keys with Clay Ballard

Clay gets a little advanced here, but all 5 of the tips he provides will help you get it out of the bunker. I especially like the tip where he references swinging as hard as you would on a 70-yard shot from the fairway on greenside bunker shots. It can be confusing to hear that you need to take a full swing in the bunker and hit behind the ball and this clarification is beneficial.

4. Stand In the Sand

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Stand In the Sand

As always, Martin uses some great imagery to help you understand bunker play. By using a hula hoop, he demonstrates how the deepest part of the divot should be directly underneath where the ball lies. Martin also has great tips for beginners regarding how to get your feet dug into the sand and where the club should rest at address if you want to get the ball out of the bunker more easily.

5. Bunker – Too Much Digging

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Bunker – Too Much Digging

This tip from Andrew Rice’s Breaking Bad Habits: Short Game is very similar to Nathalie’s tip above. I added it to emphasis the importance of releasing the club and using the bounce on bunker shots. Doing this with confidence is the key to great bunker play! Andrew also elaborates on how to release the club with a tip about what the trail wrist should do through impact.

Bonus:

Bunker Rules
Bunkers also have some strange rules since they are considered a hazard. Martin Hall goes through them all here in this segment from his series Build A Better Game: Bunkers. The rules are important to know, but if you are just getting started playing, I don't think you should worry about them too much yet. Just have some fun and try to get the ball out of the bunker.

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Bunker Rules

How to Rake a Bunker
It's important to do your part in keeping the course in great condition for the players behind you. Here Alex Riggs gives a quick demonstration on how to properly rake a bunker after you've escaped.

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

How to Rake a Bunker

Instructionbunker
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
0 Comments
More from the author
superstroke-putting.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
Can fat putter grips help you shoot better golf scores and make more putts?
May 23, 2023
Looking to switch something up with your putter in hopes of holing more putts? Larger grips on your putter may be the answer.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
beginner-putting-tips-lede.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
5 easy putting tips for beginner golfers
May 10, 2023
Putting is so easy in theory, but it can be quite frustrating, especially for beginners. Use these 5 tips from the GolfPass archives to avoid that frustration and become a consistent putter.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
top-10-series-lede.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
The 10 most popular video series on GolfPass
May 3, 2023
GolfPass recently just published its 100th video series, a milestone that prompted us to look back at 10 of the best so far.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
beginner-chipping-article-lede.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
5 short game tips for beginner golfers
April 12, 2023
Chipping and pitching can be frustrating for most golfers, especially beginners, but these tips from the GolfPass archives will help turn these tricky shots into a strength.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
beginner-irons-tip-article-lede.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
5 easy tips to help beginner golfers hit better iron shots
March 8, 2023
Hitting your irons solidly is key for beginner golfers. These tips from the GolfPass archives will help you avoid the frustration of poor contact.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
beginner-driver-tips.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
5 driver tips for beginner golfers
February 10, 2023
Hitting the driver is fun, but can be tough for beginning golfers. These tips from the GolfPass archives will help.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Popular
Tour Louisville's Valhalla Golf Club, host of the 2014 PGA Championship
Galleries
6 Images
Future golf course venues for the PGA Championship
May 17, 2023
View the future golf course sites for the PGA Championship, pro golf's major championship conducted by the PGA of America.
By GolfPass Staff
The Open Championship Media Day
Galleries
5 Images
Future golf course venues for The Open Championship
May 15, 2023
View future venues in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland that have been awarded The Open by the R&A, golf's top British championship.
By GolfPass Staff
Walton Heath GC - Old
Articles
1 Min Read
Major championship venues: Future sites for the AIG Women's Open Championship
May 15, 2023
Here's where the R&A's flagship event for the best women golfers will be held in the coming years.
By GolfPass Staff
Merion GC
Articles
2 Min Read
Major championship venues: Future sites for the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament
May 15, 2023
These prestigious golf courses will prepare to host the United State's Golf Association's top championship for women.
By GolfPass Staff
Read More
Now Reading
5 bunker tips for beginner golfers
Search Near Me