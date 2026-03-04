Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Wisconsin - Golfers' Choice 2026

As far as we know, there are few better summer golf states than Wisconsin.

Long daylight hours spent in pleasant weather on lush, verdant golf courses can make it hard to believe that the winters can be so harsh. By the same token, it's no surprise that the people of Wisconsin like to seize every available opportunity to enjoy the extensive list of public golf courses their state has to offer.

Perhaps Wisconsin is on your mind for your next summer golf trip. To help golfers figure out where to play, GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Wisconsin every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. The courses of Destination Kohler, including the major championship-hosting Whistling Straits, didn't crack this year's list, but you can consider us fans of Pete Dye's compelling courses there all the same. You will see another Wisconsin major host on this list, though....

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Wisconsin or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Wisconsin golf courses reviewed in 2025: 128

Reviews of Wisconsin golf courses in 2025: 1,768

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 1,800 reviews of Wisconsin golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.