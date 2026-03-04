Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Wisconsin - Golfers' Choice 2026

As far as we know, there are few better summer golf states than Wisconsin.
Long daylight hours spent in pleasant weather on lush, verdant golf courses can make it hard to believe that the winters can be so harsh. By the same token, it's no surprise that the people of Wisconsin like to seize every available opportunity to enjoy the extensive list of public golf courses their state has to offer.
Perhaps Wisconsin is on your mind for your next summer golf trip. To help golfers figure out where to play, GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Wisconsin every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. The courses of Destination Kohler, including the major championship-hosting Whistling Straits, didn't crack this year's list, but you can consider us fans of Pete Dye's compelling courses there all the same. You will see another Wisconsin major host on this list, though....
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Wisconsin or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
Wisconsin golf courses reviewed in 2025: 128
Reviews of Wisconsin golf courses in 2025: 1,768
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 1,800 reviews of Wisconsin golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best Public Golf Courses in Wisconsin
-
Mascoutin Golf ClubBerlin, WisconsinSemi-Private4.6822239422120
Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)
What they're saying: "Great course in excellent condition. Played red and blue nines. Staff was outstanding especially Chelsie the bartender! Will definitely play it again" - Swtfatboy1Past Golfers' Choice rankings for the best public golf courses in WisconsinDiscover Wisconsin’s best public golf courses for 2025. Find top-rated courses at places like Sand Valley, Geneva National and Whistling Straits to plan your next round.Wisconsin's best public courses are making a name for themselves nationally.These are Wisconsin's favorite golf courses according to our community of reviewers.These are Wisconsin's best public golf courses according to our community of reviewers.Best public courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.The best public golf courses in the state based on our community's ratings and reviews.
-
Glacier Wood Golf Club
Green fee: $29-$49
What they're saying: "I'm fortunate enough to play here several times a year. I cannot recommend this course enough. If you get the chance play here. You'll never regret it." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Glen Cairn Golf Club
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "First time there. Great course off the beaten path. Needed my trucks GPS to find it. Had an 8:30 tee time. Only hickup was they had us making the turn after a league started. Other than that, everything was great. Course was in great condition, Greens and fairways were in great shape. Challenging layout with lots of ups and downs. Elevated greens and tee boxes with tree lined fairways. Staff was friendly as well. Will definitely be going back." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Turtleback Golf & Conference Center
Green fee: $85
-
Skyline Golf Course
Green fee: $56
What they're saying: "Really enjoyed the hilly layout that was a tough walk. For a municipal course, I found it to be in superb shape, the greens were better than some of the country clubs I have played this year. The rolling land the course is blessed with was used to create many scenic holes with great views off the tee." - hornedwoodchuck
-
The Bull at Pinehurst FarmsSheboygan Falls, WisconsinPublic4.8953926398191
Green fee: $185
What they're saying: "First time playing The Bull and I wasn’t disappointed. Very windy and I felt it on the first 4 holes but much of the course is set lower than those holes and the wind wasn’t as bad. The course was in very good condition and is a great value comparing the rates to nearby Blackwolf Run." - carl7214020
-
Bullseye Golf Club
Green fee: $89
What they're saying: "Bullseye plays fast, in part, because balls are not easily lost. The ground under the trees is clear, making it easy to locate errant balls. The course is great. The guy in the pro shop is one of the nicest fellas. Love playing here." - TJME12
-
Autumn Ridge Golf Club
Green fee: $59
What they're saying: "The course was in great condition, greens some what fast. some very challeging holes. Very scenic course." - Ottobond007
-
White Lake Country Club
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "I hadn't played the course in 25 years and man was I surprised. The course was in great shape and the value for this course was excellent." - Ottobond007
-
University Ridge Golf Course
Green fee: $145
What they're saying: "I didn’t know what to expect when I signed up to play, but was impressed as I pulled up. Felt like a country club as you leave your clubs with someone as you park your car. Course was challenging enough. Front and back are very different. Not sure what the sand on all the greens was about. A lot of restrictions with the cart. I’d play here again. Go Badgers!" - xpops4x
-
Voyager Village Country ClubDanbury, WisconsinSemi-Private4.915174765635
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "We teed off a little after 8 AM on a Wednesday, so the course was fairly empty, we didn't have anybody in front of us so we were able to golf 18 holes in under 3 hours. The course was in perfect condition (other than the tee boxes on the front 9 that had been aerated that morning), the greens were smooth, pure and fast. For being in Northern Wisconsin, there was a good amount of elevation changes, some challenging holes and the runway is a fun thing you don't see often. We had lunch after the round and it was also fantastic. Will 100% be back" - GolfPass reviewer
-
NorthWood Golf Course
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "The best course in or around Rhinelander. Always in good shape and facilities are great." - chazelquist
-
Erin Hills
Green fee: $495
What they're saying: "What an unbelievable course! The service cannot be beat-predicting what you need or want before you even say it. Wow-we will be back!" - GolfPass reviewer
-
Big Fish Golf Club
Green fee: $70+
What they're saying: "Great course. (The) best in the area. (It is) very well maintained. The place only keeps getting better." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Eagle Bluff Golf Course
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "Extremely friendly and decently challenging course in good condition" - hoopermi
-
The Club at Lac La Belle
Green fee: $205
What they're saying: "This course was added to a Grand Geneva golf weekend as a what the heck thing to do for friday. The place was spectacular. Course was in perfect condition, and beautiful on top of that. Clubhouse was great, with the course history represented all over the place. Nice pro shop, with great staff." - Chris1321988
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Wisconsin
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Wisconsin not featured in Golfers' Choice:Nekoosa, WisconsinPrivate4.83333333333Green Lake, WisconsinPublic1.5648148148109
-
Brown County Golf Course
Green fee: $60+
-
Bass Lake Golf CourseDeerbrook, WisconsinSemi-Private4.8818137437103
Green fee: $54
What they're saying: "Great track! Offers a lot of variety of different holes. Definitely makes you think about hitting driver off every par 4. Course was in immaculate condition from tee to greens. Would definitely play here again! Pro was super friendly and staff was great. Hidden gem." - pinoygolfs
-
Old Hickory Country ClubBeaver Dam, WisconsinSemi-Private4.8529411765150
Green fee: $69
What they're saying: "In Beaver Dam, you’ll find a great track. Well conditioned and maintained. Lots of tee options for all levels of players. Not surrounded by homes, you can enjoy the beautiful WI countryside." - Hawkeyetoo
-
Peninsula State Park Golf CourseEphraim, WisconsinPublic4.7071354489176
Green fee: $73
What they're saying: "As always this is a great golf course. The fairways and greens were in great condition. The staff was very accommodating. I would recommend the course for a very enjoyable round of golf." - Billpl
-
Grand Geneva Resort (The Brute)Lake Geneva, WisconsinResort4.801235254401
Green fee: $200
What they're saying: "This was a wonderful experience! Course was beautiful and tough! You really need to look at some of the areas you are hitting to. (A shot) over the greens can be a killer here. Most are downhill back to front. Greens are massive and bunkers are everywhere and tough. Love this track. It's not cheap but if you're a player, (it is) so worth the $$$." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Trappers Turn Golf ClubWisconsin Dells, WisconsinPublic4.7289304813206
Green fee: $169
What they're saying: "Amazing as always. Course was in great shape. Pace of play was perfect. Finished 18 on the Canyon/Arbor in 3:30 min with three average golfers. Always Impressed by the staff and course conditions when I play here. One of the best courses in the area. 10/10." - GolfPass reviewer
-
Geneva National Resort & Club (Trevino)Lake Geneva, WisconsinSemi-Private/Resort4.8189612294158
Green fee: $215
What they're saying: "Course is always in great shape. Made some changes on a few holes this year to enhance the overall on condition of the course that I didn’t know needed to be made. Went from an A++ course to an A++++ course!" - geoffreywatkins
-
Spooner Golf Club
Green fee: $79
What they're saying: "Bring your clubs with you if you’re gonna vacation in spooner. This course is in great condition and you’ll want to play multiple rounds. Insane value" - 03jenglish
-
Oshkosh Country Club
Green fee: $83
What they're saying: "Made a day trip up from Milwaukee. The course is awesome. Beautiful mature tree lined fairways. Well maintained traps. Lush fairways. The greens put true. We played 18 holes in 3 1/2 hours. Will definitely come back." - scmcgui
Comments (0)