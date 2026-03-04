Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Wisconsin - Golfers' Choice 2026

From great-value local courses to a major championship host, there's a lot to like about golf in the Badger State.
Tim Gavrich
The Club at Lac La Belle has existed since 1896, but a recent redesign has helped it burst onto the Wisconsin golf scene.

As far as we know, there are few better summer golf states than Wisconsin.

Long daylight hours spent in pleasant weather on lush, verdant golf courses can make it hard to believe that the winters can be so harsh. By the same token, it's no surprise that the people of Wisconsin like to seize every available opportunity to enjoy the extensive list of public golf courses their state has to offer.

Perhaps Wisconsin is on your mind for your next summer golf trip. To help golfers figure out where to play, GolfPass releases a Top 25 Public Golf Courses in Wisconsin every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least one review and at least some public access to qualify. The courses of Destination Kohler, including the major championship-hosting Whistling Straits, didn't crack this year's list, but you can consider us fans of Pete Dye's compelling courses there all the same. You will see another Wisconsin major host on this list, though....

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Wisconsin or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

Wisconsin golf courses reviewed in 2025: 128
Reviews of Wisconsin golf courses in 2025: 1,768

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 1,800 reviews of Wisconsin golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least one review by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best Public Golf Courses in Wisconsin

  1. Mascoutin Golf Club

    Blue at Mascoutin GC: #8
    View Tee Times
    Blue/Red at Mascoutin Golf Club
    Berlin, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.6822239422
    120
    Write Review

    Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)
    What they're saying: "Great course in excellent condition. Played red and blue nines. Staff was outstanding especially Chelsie the bartender! Will definitely play it again" - Swtfatboy1

  2. Glacier Wood Golf Club

    Glacier Wood GC: #3
    View Tee Times
    Glacier Wood Golf Club
    Iola, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8459632234
    267
    Write Review

    Green fee: $29-$49
    What they're saying: "I'm fortunate enough to play here several times a year. I cannot recommend this course enough. If you get the chance play here. You'll never regret it." - GolfPass reviewer

  3. Glen Cairn Golf Club

    Glen Cairn GC: 6th green
    Glen Cairn Golf Course
    Ogdensburg, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.7886178862
    42
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "First time there. Great course off the beaten path. Needed my trucks GPS to find it. Had an 8:30 tee time. Only hickup was they had us making the turn after a league started. Other than that, everything was great. Course was in great condition, Greens and fairways were in great shape. Challenging layout with lots of ups and downs. Elevated greens and tee boxes with tree lined fairways. Staff was friendly as well. Will definitely be going back." - GolfPass reviewer

  4. Turtleback Golf & Conference Center

    Turtleback: #18, clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Turtleback
    Rice Lake, Wisconsin
    Public
    5.0
    2
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85

  5. Skyline Golf Course

    Skyline GC
    Skyline Golf Course
    Black River Falls, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8492063492
    22
    Write Review

    Green fee: $56
    What they're saying: "Really enjoyed the hilly layout that was a tough walk. For a municipal course, I found it to be in superb shape, the greens were better than some of the country clubs I have played this year. The rolling land the course is blessed with was used to create many scenic holes with great views off the tee." - hornedwoodchuck

  6. The Bull at Pinehurst Farms

    Bull at Pinehurst Farms
    View Tee Times
    Bull at Pinehurst Farms
    Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8953926398
    191
    Write Review

    Green fee: $185
    What they're saying: "First time playing The Bull and I wasn’t disappointed. Very windy and I felt it on the first 4 holes but much of the course is set lower than those holes and the wind wasn’t as bad. The course was in very good condition and is a great value comparing the rates to nearby Blackwolf Run." - carl7214020

  7. Bullseye Golf Club

    Bullseye GC: #11
    View Tee Times
    Bullseye Golf Club
    Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
    Private
    4.75
    25
    Write Review

    Green fee: $89
    What they're saying: "Bullseye plays fast, in part, because balls are not easily lost. The ground under the trees is clear, making it easy to locate errant balls. The course is great. The guy in the pro shop is one of the nicest fellas. Love playing here." - TJME12

  8. Autumn Ridge Golf Club

    Autumn Ridge GC
    Autumn Ridge Golf Course
    Valders, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.9215686275
    35
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59
    What they're saying: "The course was in great condition, greens some what fast. some very challeging holes. Very scenic course." - Ottobond007

  9. White Lake Country Club

    White Lake CC
    White Lake Country Club
    Montello, Wisconsin
    Resort
    4.8870967742
    32
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "I hadn't played the course in 25 years and man was I surprised. The course was in great shape and the value for this course was excellent." - Ottobond007

  10. University Ridge Golf Course

    University Ridge GC: #6
    View Tee Times
    University Ridge Golf Course
    Verona, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.895494368
    179
    Write Review

    Green fee: $145
    What they're saying: "I didn’t know what to expect when I signed up to play, but was impressed as I pulled up. Felt like a country club as you leave your clubs with someone as you park your car. Course was challenging enough. Front and back are very different. Not sure what the sand on all the greens was about. A lot of restrictions with the cart. I’d play here again. Go Badgers!" - xpops4x

  11. Voyager Village Country Club

    Voyager at Voyager Village CC
    View Tee Times
    Voyager at Voyager Village Country Club
    Danbury, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.9151747656
    35
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "We teed off a little after 8 AM on a Wednesday, so the course was fairly empty, we didn't have anybody in front of us so we were able to golf 18 holes in under 3 hours. The course was in perfect condition (other than the tee boxes on the front 9 that had been aerated that morning), the greens were smooth, pure and fast. For being in Northern Wisconsin, there was a good amount of elevation changes, some challenging holes and the runway is a fun thing you don't see often. We had lunch after the round and it was also fantastic. Will 100% be back" - GolfPass reviewer

  12. NorthWood Golf Course

    NorthWood GC: #4
    View Tee Times
    NorthWood Golf Course
    Rhinelander, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.7943404635
    92
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "The best course in or around Rhinelander. Always in good shape and facilities are great." - chazelquist

  13. Erin Hills

    Erin Hills Golf Course No. 2
    Erin Hills Golf Course
    Erin, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8259803922
    52
    Write Review

    Green fee: $495
    What they're saying: "What an unbelievable course! The service cannot be beat-predicting what you need or want before you even say it. Wow-we will be back!" - GolfPass reviewer

  14. Big Fish Golf Club

    Big Fish GC: #16
    Big Fish Golf Club
    Hayward, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8392857143
    29
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70+
    What they're saying: "Great course. (The) best in the area. (It is) very well maintained. The place only keeps getting better." - GolfPass reviewer

  15. Eagle Bluff Golf Course

    Eagle Bluff GC: #3
    View Tee Times
    Eagle Bluff Golf Club
    Hurley, Wisconsin
    Public
    5.0
    2
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "Extremely friendly and decently challenging course in good condition" - hoopermi

  16. The Club at Lac La Belle

    The Club at Lac La Belle: #18
    View Tee Times
    The Club at Lac La Belle
    Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8359133127
    53
    Write Review

    Green fee: $205

    What they're saying: "This course was added to a Grand Geneva golf weekend as a what the heck thing to do for friday. The place was spectacular. Course was in perfect condition, and beautiful on top of that. Clubhouse was great, with the course history represented all over the place. Nice pro shop, with great staff." - Chris1321988

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in Wisconsin

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in Wisconsin not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Sand Valley Golf Resort - Lido
    Sand Valley Golf Resort - Lido Course
    Nekoosa, Wisconsin
    Private
    3.8235294118
    4
    Write Review
    Sand Valley Golf Resort - Sedge Valley: #5
    Sand Valley Golf Resort - Sedge Valley Course
    Nekoosa, Wisconsin
    Private
    4.8333333333
    3
    Write Review
    Straits Course at Whistling Straits: #7
    Straits Golf Course at Whistling Straits
    Sheboygan, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.7692307692
    26
    Write Review
    Lawsonia GC: #6
    View Tee Times
    Links at Lawsonia Golf Course
    Green Lake, Wisconsin
    Public
    1.5648148148
    109
    Write Review
    Sand Valley Golf Resort - The Sandbox: Aerial
    Sand Valley Golf Resort - The Sandbox
    Nekoosa, Wisconsin
    Resort
    4.908496732
    11
    Write Review
    River at Blackwolf Run: #5
    River at Blackwolf Run Golf Course
    Kohler, Wisconsin
    Resort
    4.85
    20
    Write Review
    Irish Course at Whistling Straits
    Sheboygan, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8991596639
    18
    Write Review
    Meadow Valleys @ Blackwolf Run: #14
    Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run Golf Course
    Kohler, Wisconsin
    Resort
    4.5
    10
    Write Review
    SentryWorld GC: #4
    SentryWorld Golf Course
    Stevens Point, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8571428571
    14
    Write Review
    Eagle Springs Golf Resort
    Eagle Springs Golf Resort
    Eagle, Wisconsin
    Public/Resort
    4.4
    5
    Write Review

  17. Brown County Golf Course

    Brown County GC
    View Tee Times
    Brown County Golf Course
    Oneida, Wisconsin
    Municipal
    4.850377802
    150
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60+

  18. Bass Lake Golf Course

    Bass Lake GC
    View Tee Times
    Bass Lake Golf Course
    Deerbrook, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8818137437
    103
    Write Review

    Green fee: $54
    What they're saying: "Great track! Offers a lot of variety of different holes. Definitely makes you think about hitting driver off every par 4. Course was in immaculate condition from tee to greens. Would definitely play here again! Pro was super friendly and staff was great. Hidden gem." - pinoygolfs

  19. Old Hickory Country Club

    Old Hickory CC: #3
    View Tee Times
    Old Hickory Country Club
    Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8529411765
    150
    Write Review

    Green fee: $69
    What they're saying: "In Beaver Dam, you’ll find a great track. Well conditioned and maintained. Lots of tee options for all levels of players. Not surrounded by homes, you can enjoy the beautiful WI countryside." - Hawkeyetoo

  20. Peninsula State Park Golf Course

    Peninsula State Park GC
    View Tee Times
    Peninsula State Park Golf Course
    Ephraim, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.7071354489
    176
    Write Review

    Green fee: $73
    What they're saying: "As always this is a great golf course. The fairways and greens were in great condition. The staff was very accommodating. I would recommend the course for a very enjoyable round of golf." - Billpl

  21. Grand Geneva Resort (The Brute)

    Grand Geneva Resort
    View Tee Times
    Brute at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
    Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
    Resort
    4.801235254
    401
    Write Review

    Green fee: $200
    What they're saying: "This was a wonderful experience! Course was beautiful and tough! You really need to look at some of the areas you are hitting to. (A shot) over the greens can be a killer here. Most are downhill back to front. Greens are massive and bunkers are everywhere and tough. Love this track. It's not cheap but if you're a player, (it is) so worth the $$$." - GolfPass reviewer

  22. Trappers Turn Golf Club

    Trappers Turn GC
    View Tee Times
    Trappers Turn Golf Club - Canyon/Arbor
    Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.7289304813
    206
    Write Review

    Green fee: $169
    What they're saying: "Amazing as always. Course was in great shape. Pace of play was perfect. Finished 18 on the Canyon/Arbor in 3:30 min with three average golfers. Always Impressed by the staff and course conditions when I play here. One of the best courses in the area. 10/10." - GolfPass reviewer

  23. Geneva National Resort & Club (Trevino)

    Geneva National GC: Aerial
    View Tee Times
    Trevino at Geneva National Golf Club
    Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.8189612294
    158
    Write Review

    Green fee: $215
    What they're saying: "Course is always in great shape. Made some changes on a few holes this year to enhance the overall on condition of the course that I didn’t know needed to be made. Went from an A++ course to an A++++ course!" - geoffreywatkins

  24. Spooner Golf Club

    Spooner GC
    View Tee Times
    Spooner Golf Club
    Spooner, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.7685185185
    36
    Write Review

    Green fee: $79
    What they're saying: "Bring your clubs with you if you’re gonna vacation in spooner. This course is in great condition and you’ll want to play multiple rounds. Insane value" - 03jenglish

  25. Oshkosh Country Club

    Oshkosh CC
    View Tee Times
    Oshkosh Country Club
    Oshkosh, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.6935793925
    95
    Write Review

    Green fee: $83
    What they're saying: "Made a day trip up from Milwaukee. The course is awesome. Beautiful mature tree lined fairways. Well maintained traps. Lush fairways. The greens put true. We played 18 holes in 3 1/2 hours. Will definitely come back." - scmcgui

Golfers' Choice 2026
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

