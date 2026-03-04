Best 20 Public Golf Courses in New Jersey - Golfers' Choice 2026

Want to play the best public golf courses in New Jersey?
The Garden State offers plenty of good options, even if you can't get on Pine Valley. From the state's hilly interior to a host of solid golf options down the shore, there is a lot to like about New Jersey public golf. It gets overlooked as a destination but it shouldn't be.
GolfPass releases a Top 20 Public Golf Courses in New Jersey every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
New Jersey golf courses reviewed in 2025: 113
Reviews of New Jersey golf courses in 2025: 6,392
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 6,400 reviews of New Jersey golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in New Jersey
-
Heron Glen Golf CourseRingoes, New JerseyPublic/Municipal
Green fee: $34-$91
-
Knob Hill Golf CourseEnglishtown, New JerseySemi-Private
Green fee: $30-$59
What they're saying: "Love this country-club style public course. This challenging course is well maintained, even the golf carts are plush and equipped with accurate gps. The price is right for this gem." - Seahoafox
-
Neshanic Valley Golf CourseNeshanic Station, New JerseyMunicipal
Green fee: $52-$105
What they're saying: "This may be the nicest course I've played all season. Everything was close to immaculate. Just wish it were closer." - 2BadQuads
-
River Vale Country ClubRiver Vale, New JerseySemi-Private
Green fee: $75-$125
What they're saying: "The course is not overly long but you must keep the ball in the fairway. Lots of blind tee shots and well protected tough greens. Good time" - Adamlkaufman1
-
Shore Gate Golf Club
Green fee: $35-$70
What they're saying: "Love the layout, greens and fairways were great. Tee boxes were a little worn but had a great time out. Friday was a beautiful day so able to enjoy the round. Finished the course in just 3 hours." - MatteoJernee
-
Peddie Golf Club
Green fee: $65
What they're saying: "On the first tee I felt I was playing in a US Open. Had that kind of feel. Tiny Ross mounded greens. Good condition. Friendly staff" - Jackdds
-
Rutgers University Golf CoursePiscataway, New JerseyPublic
Green fee: $36-$74
What they're saying: "Course is in excellent shape, Tee boxes in great condition. Greens running fast the day I played. Bunkers soft. Starters ensure pace of play. No water stations so bring it if you need it." - Letsplaygolf2015
-
SkyView Golf Club
Green fee: $60-$130
What they're saying: "This course was in great shape. Greens were tough. Had a great time. Look forward to another visit." - Radcarl
-
Twisted Dune Golf ClubEgg Harbor Township, New JerseyPublic
Green fee: $55+
What they're saying: "Always a good time. Good layout and challenging. Played a 2v2 scramble here and had a great time." - Bryguy092
-
Ballyowen Golf ClubHamburg, New JerseySemi-Private/Resort
Green fee: $51-$98
What they're saying: "Challenging and intimidating, the ruff was rough. The course overwhelmed me. (I) played bad golf quickly, (and) had an excellent time. Highly recommended for play. (It's) always good when you can clear water holes, (but) strangely the 7th hole water should not be in play off the tee, but (my ball) somehow found it's way to the water. (I) had a great time." - Phischman
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in New Jersey
-
Spooky Brook Golf Course
Green fee: $45-$71
What they're saying: "I used to live in Somerset and played this course often because it was a fair challenge, but also walker friendly. It was always in Very Good shape as well. The day I played was close to 100 degrees, so I took a power cart and was amazed at how immaculate the course was. Much improved from the last I played 5 yrs ago" - Bbriteacher
-
Quail Brook Golf CourseSomerset, New JerseyPublic/Municipal
Green fee: $54-$86
What they're saying: "Played the Quail Brook a few times in the past and all I can say is this course is one of the top 10 public courses in NJ. Staff is positive and helpful course is immaculate. If you have never played here please make this your next golf destination, you will not be disappointed." - Jasonprichard2024
-
Old Bridge Golf Club
Green fee: $69-$114
What they're saying: "First time playing this course. I walked it and enjoyed every minute of it. The greens are the hardest I’ve played on in some time. I look forward to playing again now that I know the layout. It might be easier (at least until you hit the greens). Greens are in great shape, just very tough to read." - Dublin11
-
Mountain View Golf Course
Green fee: $36-$72
What they're saying: "Course is always in great shape. Many fun and challenging holes. Best course in the Trenton area!" - Huefever
-
Galloping Hill Golf CourseKenilworth, New JerseyPublic
Green fee: $59-$106
What they're saying: "Great course conditions, range on site, friendly staff, will be back" - EgerThom
-
Vineyards National Golf CourseEgg Harbor City, New JerseyPublic
Green fee: $49-$130
What they're saying: "Great layout with some challenging holes. No blind shots and playable for all handicaps. Could not ask for a friendlier staff. Pace of play was under 4 hours. Definitely on our rotation for the 2026 golf season!" - Jpoppel1818
-
Crystal Springs Golf ClubHamburg, New JerseySemi-Private/Resort
Green fee: N/A
What they're saying: "Overall a great course that is in great shape, challenging and a very good staff. Feels like you’re playing at a country club." - Chrmaz01
-
Royce Brook Golf Club
Green fee: $59-$115
What they're saying: "The newly revised Royce Brook Golf Course opened in May 2025. I just played last Friday and would highly recommend you booking a tee time!" - 1Goldy1
-
Ocean County Golf Course at AtlantisLittle Egg Harbor, New JerseyPublic/Municipal
Green fee: $41-$65
What they're saying: "The course is in great shape during the season. This season they have been working to make significant improvements to the course, so it can only get better. It’s reasonably priced. The staff is friendly and professional." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
West at Tamarack Golf CourseEast Brunswick, New JerseyPublic
Green fee: $46-$73
What they're saying: "The course is amazing, facilities are great and people are nice. Only issue I had was the pace of play on the back 9 was slow but under a 5 hour round overall" - Robert1991
