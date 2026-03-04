Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Best 20 Public Golf Courses in New Jersey - Golfers' Choice 2026

Good golf grows throughout the Garden State. Let our reviewers show you where.
Heron Glen GC: #18
View of the 18th hole and clubhouse at Heron Glen Golf Course.

Want to play the best public golf courses in New Jersey?

The Garden State offers plenty of good options, even if you can't get on Pine Valley. From the state's hilly interior to a host of solid golf options down the shore, there is a lot to like about New Jersey public golf. It gets overlooked as a destination but it shouldn't be.

GolfPass releases a Top 20 Public Golf Courses in New Jersey every March thanks to YOU. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

Each course needed at least two reviews and at least some public access to qualify.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for public golfers. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in New Jersey or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

New Jersey golf courses reviewed in 2025: 113
Reviews of New Jersey golf courses in 2025: 6,392

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 6,400 reviews of New Jersey golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in New Jersey

  1. Heron Glen Golf Course

    Heron Glen GC: #5
    Heron Glen Golf Course
    Ringoes, New Jersey
    Public/Municipal
    Green fee: $34-$91
    What they're saying: "Heron Glen is a beautiful course. Not long, but tricky holes. The undulating greens really protect it. Conditions were amazing. Definitely worth playing!" - Willdog4

  2. Knob Hill Golf Course

    Knob Hill GC
    Knob Hill Golf Course
    Englishtown, New Jersey
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $30-$59
    What they're saying: "Love this country-club style public course. This challenging course is well maintained, even the golf carts are plush and equipped with accurate gps. The price is right for this gem." - Seahoafox

  3. Neshanic Valley Golf Course

    Neshanic Valley GC
    Neshanic Valley Golf Course - Lake/Ridge Course
    Neshanic Station, New Jersey
    Municipal
    Green fee: $52-$105
    What they're saying: "This may be the nicest course I've played all season. Everything was close to immaculate. Just wish it were closer." - 2BadQuads

  4. River Vale Country Club

    River Vale CC
    River Vale Country Club
    River Vale, New Jersey
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $75-$125
    What they're saying: "The course is not overly long but you must keep the ball in the fairway. Lots of blind tee shots and well protected tough greens. Good time" - Adamlkaufman1

  5. Shore Gate Golf Club

    Shore Gate GC
    Shore Gate Golf Club
    Ocean View, New Jersey
    Public
    Green fee: $35-$70
    What they're saying: "Love the layout, greens and fairways were great. Tee boxes were a little worn but had a great time out. Friday was a beautiful day so able to enjoy the round. Finished the course in just 3 hours." - MatteoJernee

  6. Peddie Golf Club

    Peddie School GC
    Peddie Golf Club
    Hightstown, New Jersey
    Private
    Green fee: $65
    What they're saying: "On the first tee I felt I was playing in a US Open. Had that kind of feel. Tiny Ross mounded greens. Good condition. Friendly staff" - Jackdds

  7. Rutgers University Golf Course

    Rutgers University GC
    Rutgers University Golf Course
    Piscataway, New Jersey
    Public
    Green fee: $36-$74
    What they're saying: "Course is in excellent shape, Tee boxes in great condition. Greens running fast the day I played. Bunkers soft. Starters ensure pace of play. No water stations so bring it if you need it." - Letsplaygolf2015

  8. SkyView Golf Club

    SkyView GC: #1
    SkyView Golf Club
    Sparta, New Jersey
    Semi-Private
    Green fee: $60-$130
    What they're saying: "This course was in great shape. Greens were tough. Had a great time. Look forward to another visit." - Radcarl

  9. Twisted Dune Golf Club

    Twisted Dune GC
    Twisted Dune Golf Club
    Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey
    Public
    Green fee: $55+
    What they're saying: "Always a good time. Good layout and challenging. Played a 2v2 scramble here and had a great time." - Bryguy092

  10. Ballyowen Golf Club

    Ballyowen GC
    Ballyowen Golf Club
    Hamburg, New Jersey
    Semi-Private/Resort
    Green fee: $51-$98
    What they're saying: "Challenging and intimidating, the ruff was rough. The course overwhelmed me. (I) played bad golf quickly, (and) had an excellent time. Highly recommended for play. (It's) always good when you can clear water holes, (but) strangely the 7th hole water should not be in play off the tee, but (my ball) somehow found it's way to the water. (I) had a great time." - Phischman

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in New Jersey

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in New Jersey not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Scotland Run Golf Club #16
    Scotland Run Golf Club
    Williamstown, New Jersey
    Public
    Wild Turkey GC
    Wild Turkey Golf Club
    Hamburg, New Jersey
    Public/Resort
    Seaview - The Bay Course
    Seaview - The Bay Course
    Absecon, New Jersey
    Public/Resort
    Seaview - The Pines: #16
    Seaview - The Pines Course
    Absecon, New Jersey
    Public/Resort
  11. Spooky Brook Golf Course

    Spooky Brook GC
    Spooky Brook Golf Course
    Somerset, New Jersey
    Public
    Green fee: $45-$71
    What they're saying: "I used to live in Somerset and played this course often because it was a fair challenge, but also walker friendly. It was always in Very Good shape as well. The day I played was close to 100 degrees, so I took a power cart and was amazed at how immaculate the course was. Much improved from the last I played 5 yrs ago" - Bbriteacher

  12. Quail Brook Golf Course

    Quail Brook GC: #2
    Quail Brook Golf Course
    Somerset, New Jersey
    Public/Municipal
    Green fee: $54-$86
    What they're saying: "Played the Quail Brook a few times in the past and all I can say is this course is one of the top 10 public courses in NJ. Staff is positive and helpful course is immaculate. If you have never played here please make this your next golf destination, you will not be disappointed." - Jasonprichard2024

  13. Old Bridge Golf Club

    Old Bridge GC: #1, #2, #3
    Old Bridge Golf Club
    Matawan, New Jersey
    Municipal
    Green fee: $69-$114
    What they're saying: "First time playing this course. I walked it and enjoyed every minute of it. The greens are the hardest I’ve played on in some time. I look forward to playing again now that I know the layout. It might be easier (at least until you hit the greens). Greens are in great shape, just very tough to read." - Dublin11

  14. Mountain View Golf Course

    Mountain View GC
    Mountain View Golf Course
    Ewing, New Jersey
    Public
    Green fee: $36-$72
    What they're saying: "Course is always in great shape. Many fun and challenging holes. Best course in the Trenton area!" - Huefever

  15. Galloping Hill Golf Course

    Galloping Hill GC
    Galloping Hill Golf Course
    Kenilworth, New Jersey
    Public
    Green fee: $59-$106
    What they're saying: "Great course conditions, range on site, friendly staff, will be back" - EgerThom

  16. Vineyards National Golf Course

    Vineyard National GC
    Vineyard National Golf Course
    Egg Harbor City, New Jersey
    Public
    Green fee: $49-$130
    What they're saying: "Great layout with some challenging holes. No blind shots and playable for all handicaps. Could not ask for a friendlier staff. Pace of play was under 4 hours. Definitely on our rotation for the 2026 golf season!" - Jpoppel1818

  17. Crystal Springs Golf Club

    Crystal Springs GC
    Crystal Springs Golf Club
    Hamburg, New Jersey
    Semi-Private/Resort
    Green fee: N/A
    What they're saying: "Overall a great course that is in great shape, challenging and a very good staff. Feels like you’re playing at a country club." - Chrmaz01

  18. Royce Brook Golf Club

    Royce Brook GC
    Royce Brook Golf Club
    Hillsborough, New Jersey
    Private
    Green fee: $59-$115
    What they're saying: "The newly revised Royce Brook Golf Course opened in May 2025. I just played last Friday and would highly recommend you booking a tee time!" - 1Goldy1

  19. Ocean County Golf Course at Atlantis

    Ocean County GC At Atlantis
    Ocean County Golf Course at Atlantis
    Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey
    Public/Municipal
    Green fee: $41-$65
    What they're saying: "The course is in great shape during the season. This season they have been working to make significant improvements to the course, so it can only get better. It’s reasonably priced. The staff is friendly and professional." - GolfPass Reviewer

  20. West at Tamarack Golf Course

    West at Tamarack GC
    West at Tamarack Golf Course
    East Brunswick, New Jersey
    Public
    Green fee: $46-$73
    What they're saying: "The course is amazing, facilities are great and people are nice. Only issue I had was the pace of play on the back 9 was slow but under a 5 hour round overall" - Robert1991

Golfers' Choice 2026
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

