5 strategy and mental tips to help beginning golfers play better

Having a strong mental game and solid course management is valuable for golfers of all skill levels.
“Golf is a mental game,” is a statement that’s been uttered for hundreds of years. It’s what separates players of similar capabilities and for that reason is often considered to be the 15th club.

While I think it is most important for those playing competitively, the mental (and strategy) aspect of the game is also important for beginning golfers. If you want to improve your game quickly, strengthening your strategy and your mind is a good place to start. To help, we've compiled five of the best mental and strategy tips from the GolfPass archives:

1. A Player's Mindset - Chapter 1

A Player's Mindset - Chapter 1

A blast to the past with one of Martin Hall’s first series’ for GolfPass. He even references buying it on a disk! Luckily, we are digital now and you can take all of his lessons from 'Build A Better Game Plan' in one sitting at your computer. This video is Chapter 1 of his “Ten Commitments” for playing better golf. He talks about maximizing your abilities on the course, no matter your skill level. It’s an enlightening segment, but trends toward being more of an advanced tip. Watch the nine other commitments to take your mental game to the next level.

2. Visualize and Feel

Visualize and Feel

Beginners are inundated with swing thoughts and letting those travel with you to the first tee can be detrimental. Martin Chuck explains why two thoughts is all you should have on the course in order to free your mind and make a loose swing. The range is a great place to work out the mechanics of the swing, not the course! Watch more lessons about how to take your game to the course in Chuck’s 'Breaking Bad Habits: On the Course'.

3. Pick Better Targets

Pick Better Targets

This tip from Andrew Rice is more on the strategy side. I think alignment is the most important fundamental for beginning golfers because with poor alignment you are unable to tell if you made a bad swing. Andrew’s method for picking a confident target and using an intermediate target to ensure you are aimed correctly is one I think all golfers should use.

4. Annika Sorenstam – Pre-Shot Routine

Annika Sorenstam – Pre-Shot Routine

Recently 'School of Golf' celebrated its 400th episode with a list of the 13 best guest tips. This one from the legend Annika Sorenstam is a great strategy for your pre-shot routine. She takes from Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott’s Be A Player series by referencing the “think” and “play” boxes. It’s the perfect way to make sure you're committed to a shot.

5. Tee Shot Tactics - Where to Tee the Ball

Tee Shot Tactics - Where to Tee the Ball

It’s as basic a strategy as it gets, but that doesn’t make it any less important. Knowing where to tee the ball up based on your shot shape can save you a handful of shots a round. There is a good amount of space between tee markers for a reason. Use it!

Bonus Episodes

Swing Expedition with Chris Como - Dr. Gio Valiante and Ina Kim-Schaad

Dr. Gio Valiante and Ina Kim-Schaad

Looking to go a little deeper? In this Swing Expedition episode, Chris Como talks with two of the best golf psychologists out there about how your mind can help you play better golf. If you have 20 minutes and are curious about all things mental, I highly recommend watching this episode.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como - Scott Fawcett

Scott Fawcett

As a perfect complement to the Swing Expedition episode on mental game, Scott Fawcett’s episode is all things strategy. As the founder of Decade golf, Scott has firm beliefs backed by data on how the game should be played. It takes discipline, but all golfers would likely benefit from following the strategy fundamentals he lays out in this episode.

