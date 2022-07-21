6 golf tips to improve your ball-striking and overall iron play

Tip 1: Penick’s magic move

A simple swing thought from the great Harvey Penick that Martin Hall explains perfectly? Yep, sign me up for that! I love singular swing thoughts that could lead to a light bulb moment and this trail elbow move at the beginning of the downswing could be the one for you. Or not I don’t know, but give it a try.

Tip 2: Eliminate fat iron shots

I say from firsthand experience that there is nothing worse in golf than coming down with a case of the ‘chunks.’ They say ‘thin to win’ because you can often get away with a shot caught a groove low. Fat shots? Not so much. This tip from Nathalie Filler Sheehan will help you transition your weight better so that you avoid catching shots heavy.

Tip 3: Flight your scoring irons

Trajectory is critical to controlling distance with your irons. This drill from Martin Chuck is great because it forces you into a more controlled three-quarter type swing that help you become a consistent ball-striker. Also, GolfPass instructors love to reference Tommy Fleetwood when referencing an abbreviated follow-through or knockdown shot, so I had to include one of them.

Tip 4: ‘T-line’ ball-striking drill

I’ll admit this tip is a little more technical and complicated than I like, but Clay Ballard’s iron tips are the best out there. This tip/drill explains a lot about common faults that lead to poor ball-striking and will help you become a better iron player.

Tip 5: Scottie Scheffler backswing drill

I’m not going to overthink this one! Scottie Scheffler is the best player in the world currently and this super simple drill that he does will give you great feedback on where you are at the top of the backswing. This tip will actually help you on any full swing shot, but I still felt is was worthy of this list.

Tip 6: Tiger Woods – how to control trajectory

It has been said that Tiger Woods is an above average iron player. In this short tip from our Top 100 Tips list, he keeps trajectory control simple with a focus on the location of your hands at the finish of your swing.