6 golf tips to improve your ball-striking and overall iron play

We've dug through the GolfPass archives and put together some of the best iron tips for all golfers.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot

Tip 1: Penick’s magic move

A simple swing thought from the great Harvey Penick that Martin Hall explains perfectly? Yep, sign me up for that! I love singular swing thoughts that could lead to a light bulb moment and this trail elbow move at the beginning of the downswing could be the one for you. Or not I don’t know, but give it a try.

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Penick's Magic Move

Tip 2: Eliminate fat iron shots

I say from firsthand experience that there is nothing worse in golf than coming down with a case of the ‘chunks.’ They say ‘thin to win’ because you can often get away with a shot caught a groove low. Fat shots? Not so much. This tip from Nathalie Filler Sheehan will help you transition your weight better so that you avoid catching shots heavy.

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Eliminate Fat Iron Shots

Tip 3: Flight your scoring irons

Trajectory is critical to controlling distance with your irons. This drill from Martin Chuck is great because it forces you into a more controlled three-quarter type swing that help you become a consistent ball-striker. Also, GolfPass instructors love to reference Tommy Fleetwood when referencing an abbreviated follow-through or knockdown shot, so I had to include one of them.

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Flight Your Scoring Irons

Tip 4: ‘T-line’ ball-striking drill

I’ll admit this tip is a little more technical and complicated than I like, but Clay Ballard’s iron tips are the best out there. This tip/drill explains a lot about common faults that lead to poor ball-striking and will help you become a better iron player.

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

'T-Line' Ball-Striking Drill

Tip 5: Scottie Scheffler backswing drill

I’m not going to overthink this one! Scottie Scheffler is the best player in the world currently and this super simple drill that he does will give you great feedback on where you are at the top of the backswing. This tip will actually help you on any full swing shot, but I still felt is was worthy of this list.

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Scottie Scheffler Backswing Drill

Tip 6: Tiger Woods – how to control trajectory

It has been said that Tiger Woods is an above average iron player. In this short tip from our Top 100 Tips list, he keeps trajectory control simple with a focus on the location of your hands at the finish of your swing.

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Tip 91 - Tiger Woods - How To Control Trajectory

Instruction
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
0 Comments
More from the author
driving-article-lede.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
5 golf tips that could turn your driver into a strength
June 2, 2022
We've dug through the GolfPass archives to compile the best driver tips for any golfer.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
fs-product.jpg
Articles
5 Min Read
How the FlightScope Mevo+ can help you practice with purpose
April 28, 2022
Launch monitors are slowly but surely becoming more affordable for the common golfer.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Old Corkscrew - alligator
Articles
4 Min Read
The beginner's guide to Naples golf
April 7, 2022
Naples is a winter golf mecca perfect for snowbirds.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Winter Park GC
Articles
3 Min Read
The secret ingredients of the Winter Park Golf Course near Orlando
February 7, 2022
The 'WP9' has grown a cult following thanks to a few key ingredients every course should consider.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
Popular
Sandestin Golf Resort - family golf
Articles
3 Min Read
Golf: The ultimate family game
July 11, 2022
Golf is becoming more inclusive and welcoming, allowing families of all ages and skills to play together.
By Jason Scott Deegan
north-berwick-36-hole-days-hero.JPG
Articles
7 Min Read
The best 36-hole golf days ever
July 13, 2022
A personal top 10 and a wish list for golf die-hards.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2022-amazon-prime-array.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
Amazon Prime Day 2022: 8 great golf deals up for grabs on summer's biggest shopping spree
July 11, 2022
Score big savings on a bunch of accessories to round out your bag as we reach the season's peak.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Spirit Hollow GC: #1
Articles
2 Min Read
You can play golf all day at these unique golf courses
July 20, 2022
Only a handful of courses offer golfers a "play all day" rate to tee it up from sunup to sundown.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
6 golf tips to improve your ball-striking and overall iron play
Search Near Me