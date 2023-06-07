Adams Golf making a comeback

SAN JOSE - I've always been a fan of Adams Golf.

I've had an aging Adams hybrid in my bag for more than a decade. It still carves the ball out of the rough, and for some reason, is the only club in my bag that draws nicely when I hit it on the screws. That's a weapon when I need it.

I wasn't alone in celebrating the May announcement that TaylorMade Golf was reviving the Adams brand with a new line of clubs. The new Adams IDEA line features a driver, irons, fairway woods, hybrids and even a C-Groove putter. It's all geared toward beginning golfers, which I was when the iconic Adams Tight Lies hybrid hit the market in 1995.

Ever since the pandemic launched a golf boom, beginners and golfers taking up the game again after a long hiatus have become an emerging force. The new Adams IDEA line of clubs boast enough new technology to be a major upgrade from the old clubs or hand-me-downs many of these golfers are using but not so much as to make the Adams IDEA line prohibitively expensive. It appears that Adams wants to concentrate within a sweet spot in the market where a driver costs less than $300, irons range from $599-$699 (for a seven-piece set) and hybrids and fairway woods cost less than $200. All are significant savings from other trusted brands such as TaylorMade, Titleist, Ping, Callaway, etc. The Adams IDEA line won't be in any brick and mortar stores. It's entirely direct to consumer to help keep costs for golfers down. You can shop online at its website.

I tested the new Adams IDEA driver and new Adams IDEA five-hybrid at Los Lagos, a local muni that I play once a year. Here's what I found.

Testing the new Adams IDEA driver and hybrid

The Adams IDEA hybrid can help your game. Courtesy photo

The first hole at Los Lagos was the perfect place to put my new clubs in action. It's a par 5 that climbs uphill over a pond, requiring driver and hybrid in succession. True to my game, I mishit the driver but flushed the hybrid.

I had several legit excuses for the poor first tee shot. I hadn't done any range time to get used to the Adams IDEA's new feel, plus the fact that it's not the right fit for my swing. For the last decade, I've been using drivers with a three-wood (shorter) shaft and a head with significant loft to help me launch the ball in the air. When I requested the shorter shaft, I was told that the new Adams IDEA line isn't ready to customize its equipment just yet, but that day is coming soon. By the end of the round, I was hitting the driver better, and I'll continue to tinker with it. Like all modern drivers these days, it comes with a tool for some adjustability.

The hybrid, on the other hand, earned its stripes instantly. Two well-struck shots on the 583-yard 18th almost led to my first real par on the hole, which is one of the hardest in Bay Area public golf. These types of game-improvement clubs to replace long irons have always been the strength of Adams Golf.

Both the driver and hybrid feature a Velocity Slot™ on the sole of the clubhead, which allows the face to flex and rebound with maximum efficiency. This promotes faster ball speeds and delivers improved launch, even on off-center strikes.

The Adams IDEA driver includes a carbon fiber crown and sole panel that delivers stability to help keep the ball in play. Weight has been redistributed for higher MOI and a slight draw bias. A diverse lineup of lofts (9, 10.5 and 12 degrees) and the ability to change the loft even further should fit just about anybody.

Check out GolfPass instructor Nathalie Sheehan talking about the new Adams IDEA irons in this instructional video.

The fairway woods were designed with a shallow face for golfers who need assistance getting the ball airborne. In that way, I'm just like all these new and beginning golfers. I've only carried a 5 wood in the bag for years because my slow swing speed can't get a 3 wood off the ground. I'm curious to test the Adams IDEA fairway woods next to see if they can help solve my problems.

I suggest you do the same. While no experienced golfer wants to admit that they might play better with perceived "beginner" clubs like the new Adams IDEA line, if they work, you'd have to be insane not to buy them anyways.



