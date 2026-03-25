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The 5 Funniest Moments in Big Break History

Big Break's laugh out loud moments are coming back later this year! Here are the funniest scenes from the first 23 seasons.
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Big Break was know for its crazy challenges, unique characters and intense pressure that crushed many great players. The popular golf reality show also had its fair share of hilarious moments that still pop up on social media to this day.

Here is a list of the five funniest moments from the first 23 seasons of Big Break. Get ready for more when Big Break: Good Good returns in August.

5. Shank shanks it!

Robbie Biershenk lived up to his nickname "shank" in this clip from an elimination challenge in Big Break Indian Wells.

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Shank Shanks it

4. Big Mike has to take the bus to Vegas

Big Break II started with a bang with a high pressure putt from a tarmac. Make it and ride in style on a private jet to Vegas. Miss it and you're riding the bus! Big Mike's disappointing miss and ensuing bus ride begins at the 17:35 mark in the first episode.

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Episode 1 - It's Vegas, Baby!

3. Chad doubts Lorena Ochoa

Big Break Mexico contestant Chad Schulze's extroverted personality had a way of pushing the buttons of his competitors. In this clip, he stunned them by second-guessing Lorena Ochoa, the world No. 1 at that time.

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Chad doubts Lorena

2. Don wants the tape pulled tight!

The most memorable moment from, arguably, the most memorable contestant in Big Break history, Don Donatello. Pull that thing tight!

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Don Donatello - Pull the Tape Tight!

1. Chi Chi's glass break ricochet

Chi Chi Rodriguez was an icon. Unfortunately during his time on Big Break NFL, he experienced one of the most unkind bounces you will ever see.

Roundupsbigbreak
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway

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