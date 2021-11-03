10 best U.S. courses for playing night golf under the lights

The changing of the clocks back from daylight saving time each fall is a real bummer for golfers.

The 9-to-5 crowd no longer have after-work golf options and dwindling daylight means weekend players are forced to battle for a limited supply or set the alarm clock for early-bird tee times.

Thank the golf gods for night golf! Our ultimate guide to night golf in America has been one of the most popular stories we've ever done at GolfPass. While golf under the lights is most prolific in Asia, there is certainly interest in it in America and especially in the south. Golfers can tee it up in America under the lights at more than 60 facilities in 23 states. If you live near one, consider yourself fortunate. But the real lucky golfers are the ones with regular access to the cream of this unique crop - the 10 best night golf courses in America. A number of them are located in key U.S. winter golf destinations - Orlando, Naples, Palm Springs, San Diego - so put them on your radar during your next golf trip.

Day golf is good, but night golf can be great! Here's where: