What's the best hole-in-one celebration you've ever experienced on the golf course?

Aces are meant to be celebrated, but how wild should you go?
Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors aced the 7th hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on Day 2 of the 2023 American Century Championship, setting off a wild celebration.

I've been lucky enough to witness four holes in person.

Two by me and two by playing partners. They're moments I'll never forget.

But the one I witnessed on TV this weekend might top them all ... even my own. I don't think it was hyperbole that NBC Golf Analyst Peter Jacobsen called Steph Curry's hole in one on Saturday at the American Century Championship the most exciting moment he's seen in a lifetime of golf, and that includes any pro tour you can think of.

"﻿I don’t think I’ve ever seen a hole-in-one celebration like that - PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, doesn’t matter," Jacobson said. "This is pure joy. The elation of making that shot in this championship he dearly wants to win. It’s one of the coolest moments I’ve ever seen in golf … we’ve never seen any reaction like that."

Watching Curry sprint the entire 152 yards past the flag on the seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe reminded me of another spontaneous sports celebration. Maybe Curry's golf sprint was inspired by former Golden State Warrior teammate Jordan Poole ... eerily similar, huh?

The ace set up another equally epic clutch Curry moment, an eagle on the 18th hole on Sunday to win the American Century Championship.

I've only seen joy on the golf course like Curry experienced a few other times in my career, both in person and on TV. Most pros are pretty subdued when they make an ace. They want to act like, 'been there, done that'. A good shot is expected every time they peg it. However, Tiger's third-round ace at the 1997 Phoenix Open was one for the ages. It happened before the grand stands were built up. Imagine the party if the theater had been up at the time.

I didn't do anything weird and wild during my hole in ones. I'm too shy to get too amped up. When my buddy aced the 16th hole at my home muni last year, that moment was pretty cool. Nobody saw it officially go in until another buddy checked the cup. When he saw the ball, he started running around the green and hooting and hollering. I followed suit, and we all formed a mini-moshpit around the guy who sank the shot. What fun.

Aces and eagle putts by an athlete as popular as Curry can only help the "cool" factor of golf. Many casual golf fans - or fans of other sports - tune into the ACC to see their favorite celebs and athletes compete, as well as enjoy the awe-inspiring mountain scenery of Lake Tahoe. When they see Curry leap like Jordan after the ace or fall into his wife's arms after cementing the win, they see just how fun and joyous golf can be. That's a good thing.

I hope next time you see an ace or sink one yourself, you throw a one-hole party. Golf is rarely kind. When it shares the magic, make sure you celebrate accordingly.

What's the best hole-in-one celebration you've seen or experienced in person? Let us know in the comments below.

