Choice Destinations: The best-value golf courses in and around Charlotte

With the sixth-busiest airport in the U.S., Charlotte is one of the easiest cities east of the Mississippi to get to. A long history of golf - including one of America's best city amateur golf tournaments - makes it a great place for fans of the game.

The vast majority of the Queen City's public golf options are relatively affordable, with solid municipal, public and semi-private courses in all directions, including just over the South Carolina border.

Here are 10 quality accessible golf courses in and around Charlotte whose green fees top out at $75 or below:

Best Value Golf Courses near Charlotte

Charles T. Myers Public Golf Course

Charlotte, N.C.

This Mecklenburg County muni was laid out by Bill Love and opened in 1986. With a huge practice facility onsite as well, it's a great place for locals and visitors to work on their game.

Dr. Charles L. Sifford Golf Course at Revolution Park

Charlotte, N.C.

Centrally located, the former Revolution Park Golf Course now bears the name of the man who did for golf what Jackie Robinson did for baseball. It's a 9-hole course that measures just under 3,000 yards and is close to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT), making it a great option for a first or last round in town. $24.25 walking/$29 riding (9 holes).

Eagle Chase Golf Club

Marshville, N.C.

This course, designed by Tom Jackson, sits about 50 minutes southeast of central Charlotte, but is worth the drive according to hundreds of golfers who have placed it among North Carolina's most popular courses in recent years. $69.

King's Mountain Country Club

Kings Mountain, N.C.

Originally opened in 1946, this semi-private course expanded from nine to 18 holes in 1974. Its front nine is compact and fairly open, while the back nine winds through forest and finds some higher elevation. At about 35 minutes west of Charlotte, it's a convenient course to those staying in the city. $23 walking/$40 riding.

Lincoln Country Club

Lincolnton, N.C.

About 50 minutes north of Charlotte, Lincoln Country Club puts golfers on an attractive property in the foothills, with a course that dates to 1946. $44.

Monroe Country Club

Monroe, N.C.

Located 45 minutes southeast of Charlotte, Monroe Country Club is one of several 18-hole courses with nine Donald Ross holes and nine more added later. Architect Richard Mandell, who has worked on dozens of Ross designs, brought the two nines into harmony in 2003. $51.

Mooresville Golf Club

Mooresville, N.C.



One of the last golf courses Donald Ross worked on was a 9-holer for the Burlington Mill in Mooresville. When the town took it over in the 1970s, Porter Gibson added nine more holes. In 2016, Mooresville became part of America's golf "Munaissance" when a restoration/renovation project by Ross expert Kris Spence debuted. $43 walking/$60 riding.

Rocky River Golf Club

Concord, N.C.

A Dan Maples design that opened in 1997, Rocky River winds along its namesake body of water, which borders the northern edge of the course property. Its proximity to a drag raceway and dirt track for auto racing makes it convenient for golfers who are also fans of Charlotte's motorsports attractions. $55 walking/$74 riding.

The Tradition Golf Club

Charlotte, N.C.

Laid out by John Cassell II and opened in 1996, The Tradition is a municipal course, part of the Mecklenburg County Parks & Recreation department. Renovations in 2021 included brand-new greens, grassed with MiniVerde Bermuda. $68.

Warrior Golf Club

China Grove, N.C.

Opened in 1999 and laid out by Stan Gentry, Warrior Golf Club has matured into one of the most popular courses in the Charlotte area. It's located northeast of the city, about 40 minutes outside of town. $75

